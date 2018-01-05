Walt Disney Studios Signs on as Lead Sponsor of CTV’s THE LAUNCH

CTV announced today that Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Canada is the lead sponsorship partner in Canada of the inaugural season of the music series, THE LAUNCH. The all-new international format comes from Bell Media and world-renowned music mogul Scott Borchetta, President and CEO of Big Machine Label Group.

Various films were tagged in promos for the new series beginning Nov. 8 and that will continue until the broadcast premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. To coincide with the series premiere, Disney will use both co-branded promos and brand sell spots to link to the series. Bell Media will produce three custom 90-second promos featuring an emerging artist from THE LAUNCH introducing an upcoming film along with the trailer. Each promo will focus on a different Disney or Marvel film. Disney will also run 30-second brand sell spots in the show.

“A global juggernaut, Disney is the perfect partner for THE LAUNCH in Canada, as we look to deliver the format to audiences worldwide,” said Laird White, Director, Brand Partnerships, Bell Media. “With Disney we reach a huge audience as we promote the show and three blockbuster films.”

Disney will work with emerging artists from THE LAUNCH to promote various films, including Vivian Hicks for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, The Static Shift for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, and Jayd Ink for Marvel’s Black Panther. This will include releasing content on their social media accounts.

Created for markets around the world, in each close-ended, hour-long episode of THE LAUNCH, five unsigned emerging artists audition for the opportunity to record and perform a new original song, mentored by a panel of internationally renowned music industry legends – from discovery to stardom in just 48 hours.

THE LAUNCH will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO beginning Jan. 10, with the premiere episode to air in super simulcast on CTV Two and Much. THE LAUNCH will also air in French on VRAK day and date with CTV.

