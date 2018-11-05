THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE Kicks Off The Holiday Season, November 18 on CTV

A beloved family tradition and annual broadcasting event, the return of THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE officially kicks off the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app and 5:30 p.m. AT on CTV Atlantic.

As Santa’s workshop prepares to kick into high gear for the season, today’s announcement solidifies CTV’s ongoing partnership with The Original Santa Claus Parade with a newly inked three-year deal.

The arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus is amplified like never before with a star-studded roster of live yuletide performances from top Canadian artists including Johnny Orlando, Serena Ryder, Tyler Shaw, and The Tenors. THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE marks the ninth straight year that CTV is home to the exclusive broadcast of the longest-running children’s parade in the world, featuring 19 all-new floats, and decked out with annual exclusive celebrity cameos and holiday greetings. Visit CTV.ca/Santa to confirm local broadcast times).

Returning for the second year in a row to anchor the 90-minute show are broadcasting duo Melissa Grelo and Marci Ien from CTV’s THE SOCIAL. YOUR MORNING meteorologist and host Kelsey McEwen returns as the parade’s roving reporter, hanging out with celebrities in the crowd, connecting with parade goers, and bringing viewers at home an up-close look at the oncoming floats. And of course – a special visit from the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Continuing the CTV holiday tradition, some of the hottest celebrity names help build the holiday spirit by lending their voices to the parade broadcast, with yuletide greetings from actors Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect), model and television personality Hailey Baldwin, Toronto-born actor Eric McCormack (WILL & GRACE), international pop star Kelly Clarkson (THE VOICE), Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay (Room), Canadian music icon Jann Arden, and more.

Helping to make the season bright by delivering the parade experience to kids from one to 92 from coast-to-coast-to-coast, THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE debuts several newly-designed floats, including an ode to the upcoming Paramount film Transformers, an homage to the video game Pokémon, and creative floats featuring everything from a penguin pizza party to the sights and sounds of a Mexican vacation- and more!

In addition to on-air coverage, CTV’s parade-day essential website CTV.ca/Santa returns with all of the latest THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE news, on-demand access post-broadcast, as well as exclusive video content.

An encore presentation of THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE will air Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. ET/MT on CTV. (Visit CTV.ca/Santa to confirm local broadcast times).

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

