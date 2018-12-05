The CTV Digital Universe Expands With Two New Free VOD Channels – CTV Movies and CTV Throwback

#Unlocked. #Uncut. #Unbelievable. CTV announces the Dec. 6 launch of CTV Movies and CTV Throwback, two new digital-only offerings available exclusively on CTV digital platforms (CTV.ca and the CTV app on iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire Stick). The launch marks the first step in CTV’s evolution as Canada’s premiere destination for entertainment on digital platforms.

Canadians can stream thousands of hours of uncut movie titles and full TV series for free, including the OSCAR®-nominated Spider-Man, 90s trendsetter Charlie’s Angels, out-of-this-world box–office smash Men in Black, as well as cult classic COMMUNITY, mega star-maker DAWSON’S CREEK, and fan-favourite THE FACTS OF LIFE.

CTV Movies and CTV Throwback expand the CTV digital experience by offering the best of TV and movies today and yesterday, on all digital platforms where CTV can be found. The two new digital destinations take viewers back to watch the TV shows they grew up on, while also offering new generations a chance to discover programming for the first time, checking boxes for users of all ages.

“As the next step in the evolution of the CTV Super Hub, we are proud to announce these two new digital destinations,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “We’re putting thousands of hours of additional entertainment at the fingertips of our users for free, expanding our catalogue of hit long-form entertainment.”

“Our advertising partners have told us that they love their access to Bell Media’s content….and they want more of it,” said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN, Bell Media. “These free, ad-supported VOD channels with outstanding catalogues will unlock an exciting new opportunity for Canadian advertisers to connect with audiences on CTV digital platforms.”

Cheat Tweet: Starting Dec. 6 unlock premium titles including Community, Dawson’s Creek, Facts of Life, and Charlie’s Angels with two new free VOD channels @CTV Throwback and @CTV Movies available to Canadians on all CTV digital platforms #CTVThrowback #CTVMovies #TBT

New film titles will be launched each month. Go to CTV.ca for a full list of titles.

To access CTV Throwback and Movies, go to CTV.ca.

