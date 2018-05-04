Save the Date! The 2018 IHEARTRADIO MMVAs Gets Set for Epic Summer Block Party, August 26

Save the date, Canada! The 2018 IHEARTRADIO MMVAs returns with a new date on Sunday, August 26. Once again, CTV, Much, and iHeartRadio join forces to deliver the iconic event to audiences of all ages on all platforms. A complete broadcast schedule will be unveiled shortly for the legendary street-level party, featuring performances and appearances from A-list celebrities, all from the iconic corner of Queen Street West and John Street in the heart of downtown Toronto.

“On this new date, the IHEARTRADIO MMVAS becomes a marquee, end-of-summer party,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “We’re thrilled to deliver this juggernaut TV event, creating a new back-to-school tradition for music fans across the country.”

“The IHEARTRADIO MMVAS are known for its spectacular production and unforgettable performances,” said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President and Head, Bell Media Studios. “We can’t wait to unveil this year’s stellar lineup and light up Queen Street West yet again.”

For almost 30 years, the biggest stars in music have descended onto the streets of Toronto for the IHEARTRADIO MMVAS, including legendary performances from Alessia Cara, Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and many more.

With additional announcements to follow in the coming weeks, fans can follow the conversation using the hashtag #MMVAs.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

