Richard Crouse Returns with Season 2 of POP LIFE, CTV News Channel’s Pop Culture Talk Show, March 10

Drinks and conversation are flowing at the POP LIFE bar as CTV News Channel presents another round of the pop culture talk show hosted by film critic and pop culture historian Richard Crouse. The second season of POP LIFE features Crouse hosting celebrity guests and entertainment pundits for in-depth interviews and discussions each and every week, premiering Saturday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. POP LIFE also airs Saturday nights at 12 midnight ET on CTV.

Season 2 sees celebrities and newsmakers from across the entertainment world open up to Crouse about their work, their lives on the road, the creative process, and more. This season’s feature interviews include Canadian music legend Randy Bachman explaining why his phonographic memory led him to trade in his violin for a guitar, singer-songwriters Jim Cuddy and Jann Arden on the creative process, Black Panther star Danai Gurira on role models, and international music mogul and co-creator of Bell Media’s THE LAUNCH, Scott Borchetta, on the value of music. The new season of POP LIFEalso features interviews with Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the co-creators of smash musical hit Come From Away, EMMY® Award-winning screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe, celebrated British novelist Martin Amis, royal biographer Andrew Morton, and many more.

Crouse moderates the show’s lively panel discussions – set in the POP LIFE bar – featuring actors, journalists, and entertainment personalities debating hot topics in pop culture and the arts.

“My first radio boss told me something I’ve never forgotten,” said Crouse. “People want to hear about people. It’s simple and true and that’s what we’ve brought to POP LIFE, the chance for some of the most interesting people from pop culture – actors, musicians, newsmakers and authors – to share their personal stories and opinions. We keep it conversational and you never know what people will say. I can’t wait to share this season with our viewers.”

Crouse is the resident film critic for CTV News Channel and CP24. His syndicated Saturday afternoon radio show, THE RICHARD CROUSE SHOW, originates on NEWSTALK 1010 in Toronto. He is also the author of nine books on pop culture history including Who Wrote the Book of Love, the best-selling The 100 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, its sequel The Son of the 100 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, the best-selling Raising Hell: Ken Russell and the Unmaking of The Devils and Elvis is King: Costello’s My Aim is True. He also writes a weekly column for Metro newspaper.

In addition to airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel, POP LIFE also airs Saturday nights at 12 midnight ET on CTV and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. Encore presentations of the show air Saturdays on Gusto (see local listings).

POP LIFE can also be seen on demand at the show’s official website, through Bell Fibe’s TV On Demand, and on the CTV NEWS GO mobile app (visit CTV.ca for local television listings).

