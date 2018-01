NFL Playoffs Coverage Continues on Bell Media Networks with this Weekend’s Divisional Round

Following a thrilling Wild Card weekend, and just week’s away from SUPER BOWL LII, the NFL Playoffs continue on CTV and RDS with comprehensive coverage of the DIVISIONAL ROUND. In addition to all the pre-game action, former Chicago Bears defensive end Israel Idonije is in studio for SPORTSCENTRE, breaking down the key plays from all four games this weekend.

Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

10 a.m. ET – NFL COUNTDOWN on TSN4

– Football Night in America on CTV 4:30 p.m. ET – Atlanta @ Philadelphia on CTV and RDS

Sunday, Jan. 14

10 a.m. ET – NFL COUNTDOWN on TSN1 and TSN3

TSN Radio Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

4:30 p.m. ET – Atlanta @ Philadelphia on TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, and TSN 1410 Vancouver

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:05 p.m. ET – Jacksonville @ Pittsburgh on TSN 690 Montréal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1290 Winnipeg, TSN 1260 Edmonton, and TSN 1410 Vancouver

