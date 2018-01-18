NFL Conference Finals Schedule on Bell Media Networks this Sunday, January 21

Walk-off victories and unlikely heroes kept fans on the edge of their seats during last weekend’s Divisional Playoffs. With plenty of drama ahead, and a chance to play in SUPER BOWL LII, CTV and RDS deliver the highly-anticipated NFL Conference Championships beginning this Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage kicks off with Jacksonville @ New England in the AFC Championship game, followed by Minnesota @ Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

Leading up to this weekend’s Conference Championships, TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE primes fans with analysis and reaction from football analysts Jesse Palmer, Michael Irvin, and Jabari Greer.

Broadcast Schedule

CTV, RDS, and TSN’s broadcast schedules* for this weekend’s NFL Conference Championships is as follows (CTV games air in all markets; visit CTV.ca for local listings):

Sunday, Jan. 21

12 noon ET – NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON on TSN5

– NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON on TSN5 1 p.m. ET – NFL CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE on CTV

– NFL CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE on CTV 2 p.m. ET – THE NFL TODAY on CTV

– THE NFL TODAY on CTV 3 p.m. ET – AFC Conference Championship: Jacksonville @ New England on CTV and RDS

– AFC Conference Championship: Jacksonville @ New England on CTV and RDS 6:30 p.m. ET – NFC Conference Championship: Minnesota @ Philadelphia on CTV and RDS

NFL Conference Championships on TSN Radio

Live coverage of the NFL Conference Championships is also available on TSN Radio stations across the country. The full schedule is as follows*:

Sunday, Jan. 21

3 p.m. ET – Jacksonville @ New England on TSN 690 Montréal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1260 Edmonton, and TSN 1040 Vancouver

– Jacksonville @ New England on TSN 690 Montréal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1260 Edmonton, and TSN 1040 Vancouver 6:30 p.m. ET – Minnesota @ Philadelphia on TSN 690 Montréal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1260 Edmonton, and TSN 1040 Vancouver

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

