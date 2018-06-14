MeetTheRacers: All 10 Teams Now Revealed for Season 6 of CTV’s Highly Anticipated and First-Ever THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, Premiering July 3

CTV has now unveiled the 10 teams competing in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, as announced this week by @CTV_PR via #MeetTheRacers on Twitter and Instagram. Featuring advocates, coaches, elite athletes, first responders, mentors, Mounties, navy sailors, retired air force pilots, and volunteers, Season 6 follows 10 intrepid teams as they push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed adventure. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT, beginning July 3 on CTV and CTV GO.

#MeetTheRacers and let the race begin!

Chewy & Happy , boisterous friends and retired air force pilots from Ontario

, boisterous friends and retired air force pilots from Ontario Courtney & Adam , first responders and engaged couple from Alberta

, first responders and engaged couple from Alberta Dylan & Kwame , friends and youth mentors/football coaches from Alberta

, friends and youth mentors/football coaches from Alberta Joseph & Akash , young community volunteers, entrepreneurs, and best friends from Ontario

, young community volunteers, entrepreneurs, and best friends from Ontario Leanne & Mar , energetic teammates and youth mentors from Ontario

, energetic teammates and youth mentors from Ontario Martina & Phil , strong-willed brother and sister and volunteers from British Columbia

, strong-willed brother and sister and volunteers from British Columbia Nancy & Mellisa , teammates and elite athletes from Alberta

, teammates and elite athletes from Alberta Taylor & Courtney , quick-witted siblings and fourth-generation Mounties from British Columbia

, quick-witted siblings and fourth-generation Mounties from British Columbia Todd & Anna , dating couple and compassionate advocates from Alberta

, dating couple and compassionate advocates from Alberta Zainab & Monica, fiercely-driven co-workers and navy sailors from Ontario

More information about THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION teams below. Click on the team names for full bios and photography.

CHEWY & HAPPY – FRIENDS/RETIRED AIR FORCE PILOTS

Corey “Chewy” Liddle

Age: 47

Current City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Occupation: Retired Air Force Pilot

Twitter: @chewy_happy | Instagram: @chewyandhappy



Mark “Happy” LaVerdiere

Age: 48

Current City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Occupation: Retired Air Force Pilot

Twitter: @chewy_happy | Instagram: @MarkLaverdiere / @chewyandhappy

COURTNEY & ADAM – ENGAGED/FIRST RESPONDERS

Courtney Berglind

Age: 28

Current City: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Nurse

Instagram: @xxCourtneyhopexx



Adam Kovacs

Age: 29

Current City: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Firefighter

Instagram: @rampagexj

DYLAN & KWAME – FRIENDS/COACHES

Dylan Elias

Age: 28

Current City: Fort McMurray, Alta.

Occupation: Youth Mentor/Sport Program Developer

Twitter: @DylElias | Instagram: @dylan.elias.83



Kwame Osei

Age: 34

Current City: Fort McMurray, Alta.

Occupation: Phys Ed Teacher/Football Coach

Twitter: @4kwameosei | Instagram: @iamkwameosei

JOSEPH & AKASH – FRIENDS/VOLUNTEERS

Joseph Truong

Age: 23

Current City: Mississauga, Ont.

Occupation: Non-Profit Founder

Twitter: @josephtruong77 | Instagram: @jtruong77



Akash Sidhu

Age: 22

Current City: Brampton, Ont.

Occupation: Non-Profit Founder

Twitter: @theakashsidhu | Instagram: @akash.sidhu

LEANNE & MAR – TEAMMATES/MENTORS

Leanne Larsen

Age: 25

Current City: Toronto

Occupation: Toronto Argonauts Cheerleader

Instagram: @leanneenicole



Marielle Lyon

Age: 26

Current City: Ottawa

Occupation: Toronto Argonauts Cheerleader

Instagram: @Mllyon18

MARTINA & PHIL – SIBLINGS/VOLUNTEERS

Martina Seo

Age: 40

Current City: North Vancouver B.C.

Occupation: Home Economics Teacher

Twitter: @martinaseo | Instagram: @martinaseo



Phil Seo

Age: 37

Current City: North Vancouver, B.C.

Occupation: Banking Manager

Twitter: @PhilSeo1 | Instagram: @pseo20

NANCY & MELLISA – TEAMMATES/ELITE ATHLETES

Nancy Csabay

Age: 49

Current City: Taber, Alta.

Occupation: Professional Barrel Racer/Horse Trainer

Instagram: @nancycsabay



Mellisa Hollingsworth

Age: 37

Current City: Pinelake, Alta.

Occupation: Olympian/Public Speaker/Realtor

Twitter: @Racer_Mel | Instagram: @Racer_Mel

TAYLOR & COURTNEY – SIBLINGS/MOUNTIES

Taylor Callens

Age: 25

Current City: Williams Lake, B.C.

Occupation: RCMP Officer

Instagram: @taylorcallens



Courtney Callens

Age: 27

Current City: Langley, B.C.

Occupation: RCMP Officer

Instagram: @courtney.callens

TODD & ANNA – DATING/ADVOCATES

Todd Kirk

Age: 24

Current City: Edmonton, Alta.

Occupation: Electrician

Instagram: @tkirk77



Anna Holtby

Age: 24

Current City: Edmonton, Alta.

Occupation: Writer

Twitter: @aholtby1 | Instagram: @anna.holtby

ZAINAB & MONICA – CO-WORKERS/NAVY SAILORS

Zainab Ansari

Age: 32

Current City: Toronto

Occupation: Navy Sailors, Royal Canadian Navy

Twitter: @RCNZainab | Instagram: @lefthookzai



Monica Demian

Age: 23

Current City: Ajax, Ont.

Occupation: Navy Sailors, Royal Canadian Navy

Instagram: @Monicademiann



To get to know the roster of teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, viewers can visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada and explore the team pages presented by Chevrolet. The site features team videos, bios, fun facts, and exclusive content. For full episodes, sneak peeks, and extras, head to the site after the Season 6 premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION on July 3.

Season 5 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA averaged 1.8 million viewers per week last summer, making it the #1 summer series for five consecutive years, and the #1 Canadian series of the 2016/2017 broadcast season.

Hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Jon Montgomery (@jonmonty), Season 6 will see racers travel across Canada and beyond, tackling intense challenges in the country’s favourite summertime adventure. The winners of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION will each take home the All-New 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Redline, a once in a lifetime trip for two around the world, $250,000 in cash, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

Encore presentations of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION air Saturday at 5 p.m. ET / MT and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET / MT on CTV and CTV GO. Visit CTV.ca to check local listings. Previous seasons are also available for streaming now on CraveTV.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

