#MeetTheRacers: All 10 Teams Now Revealed for Season 6 of CTV’s Highly Anticipated and First-Ever THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, Premiering July 3

CTV has now unveiled the 10 teams competing in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, as announced this week by @CTV_PR via #MeetTheRacers on Twitter and Instagram. Featuring advocates, coaches, elite athletes, first responders, mentors, Mounties, navy sailors, retired air force pilots, and volunteers, Season 6 follows 10 intrepid teams as they push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed adventure. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT, beginning July 3 on CTV and CTV GO.

#MeetTheRacers and let the race begin!

  • Chewy & Happy, boisterous friends and retired air force pilots from Ontario
  • Courtney & Adam, first responders and engaged couple from Alberta
  • Dylan & Kwame, friends and youth mentors/football coaches from Alberta
  • Joseph & Akash, young community volunteers, entrepreneurs, and best friends from Ontario
  • Leanne & Mar, energetic teammates and youth mentors from Ontario
  • Martina & Phil, strong-willed brother and sister and volunteers from British Columbia
  • Nancy & Mellisa, teammates and elite athletes from Alberta
  • Taylor & Courtney, quick-witted siblings and fourth-generation Mounties from British Columbia
  • Todd & Anna, dating couple and compassionate advocates from Alberta
  • Zainab & Monica, fiercely-driven co-workers and navy sailors from Ontario

 

More information about THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION teams below. Click on the team names for full bios and photography.

CHEWY & HAPPY – FRIENDS/RETIRED AIR FORCE PILOTS

Corey “Chewy” Liddle

Age: 47

Current City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Occupation: Retired Air Force Pilot

Twitter: @chewy_happy | Instagram: @chewyandhappy


Mark “Happy” LaVerdiere

Age: 48

Current City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Occupation: Retired Air Force Pilot

Twitter: @chewy_happy | Instagram: @MarkLaverdiere / @chewyandhappy

 

COURTNEY & ADAM – ENGAGED/FIRST RESPONDERS

Courtney Berglind

Age: 28

Current City: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Nurse

Instagram: @xxCourtneyhopexx


Adam Kovacs

Age: 29

Current City: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Firefighter

Instagram: @rampagexj

 

DYLAN & KWAME – FRIENDS/COACHES

Dylan Elias

Age: 28

Current City: Fort McMurray, Alta.

Occupation: Youth Mentor/Sport Program Developer

Twitter: @DylElias | Instagram: @dylan.elias.83


Kwame Osei

Age: 34

Current City: Fort McMurray, Alta.

Occupation: Phys Ed Teacher/Football Coach

Twitter: @4kwameosei | Instagram: @iamkwameosei

 

JOSEPH & AKASH – FRIENDS/VOLUNTEERS

Joseph Truong

Age: 23

Current City: Mississauga, Ont.

Occupation: Non-Profit Founder

Twitter: @josephtruong77 | Instagram: @jtruong77


Akash Sidhu

Age: 22

Current City: Brampton, Ont.

Occupation: Non-Profit Founder

Twitter: @theakashsidhu | Instagram: @akash.sidhu

 

LEANNE & MAR – TEAMMATES/MENTORS

Leanne Larsen

Age: 25

Current City: Toronto

Occupation: Toronto Argonauts Cheerleader

Instagram: @leanneenicole


Marielle Lyon

Age: 26

Current City: Ottawa

Occupation: Toronto Argonauts Cheerleader

Instagram: @Mllyon18

 

MARTINA & PHIL – SIBLINGS/VOLUNTEERS

Martina Seo

Age: 40

Current City: North Vancouver B.C.

Occupation: Home Economics Teacher

Twitter: @martinaseo | Instagram: @martinaseo


Phil Seo

Age: 37

Current City: North Vancouver, B.C.

Occupation: Banking Manager

Twitter: @PhilSeo1 | Instagram: @pseo20

 

NANCY & MELLISA – TEAMMATES/ELITE ATHLETES

Nancy Csabay

Age: 49

Current City: Taber, Alta.

Occupation: Professional Barrel Racer/Horse Trainer

Instagram: @nancycsabay


Mellisa Hollingsworth

Age: 37

Current City: Pinelake, Alta.

Occupation: Olympian/Public Speaker/Realtor

Twitter: @Racer_Mel | Instagram: @Racer_Mel

 

TAYLOR & COURTNEY – SIBLINGS/MOUNTIES

Taylor Callens

Age: 25

Current City: Williams Lake, B.C.

Occupation: RCMP Officer

Instagram: @taylorcallens


Courtney Callens

Age: 27

Current City: Langley, B.C.

Occupation: RCMP Officer

Instagram: @courtney.callens

 

TODD & ANNA – DATING/ADVOCATES

Todd Kirk

Age: 24

Current City: Edmonton, Alta.

Occupation: Electrician

Instagram: @tkirk77


Anna Holtby

Age: 24

Current City: Edmonton, Alta.

Occupation: Writer

Twitter: @aholtby1 | Instagram: @anna.holtby

 

ZAINAB & MONICA – CO-WORKERS/NAVY SAILORS

Zainab Ansari

Age: 32

Current City: Toronto

Occupation: Navy Sailors, Royal Canadian Navy

Twitter: @RCNZainab | Instagram: @lefthookzai


Monica Demian

Age: 23

Current City: Ajax, Ont.

Occupation: Navy Sailors, Royal Canadian Navy

Instagram: @Monicademiann

To get to know the roster of teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, viewers can visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada and explore the team pages presented by Chevrolet. The site features team videos, bios, fun facts, and exclusive content. For full episodes, sneak peeks, and extras, head to the site after the Season 6 premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION on July 3.

Season 5 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA averaged 1.8 million viewers per week last summer, making it the #1 summer series for five consecutive years, and the #1 Canadian series of the 2016/2017 broadcast season.

Hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Jon Montgomery (@jonmonty), Season 6 will see racers travel across Canada and beyond, tackling intense challenges in the country’s favourite summertime adventure. The winners of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION will each take home the All-New 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Redline, a once in a lifetime trip for two around the world, $250,000 in cash, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

Encore presentations of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION air Saturday at 5 p.m. ET / MT and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET / MT on CTV and CTV GO. Visit CTV.ca to check local listings. Previous seasons are also available for streaming now on CraveTV.

