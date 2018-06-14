MeetTheRacers: All 10 Teams Now Revealed for Season 6 of CTV’s Highly Anticipated and First-Ever THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, Premiering July 3

CTV has now unveiled the 10 teams competing in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, as announced this week by @CTV_PR via #MeetTheRacers on Twitter and Instagram. Featuring advocates, coaches, elite athletes, first responders, mentors, Mounties, navy sailors, retired air force pilots, and volunteers, Season 6 follows 10 intrepid teams as they push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed adventure. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT, beginning July 3 on CTV and CTV GO.
#MeetTheRacers and let the race begin!
- Chewy & Happy, boisterous friends and retired air force pilots from Ontario
- Courtney & Adam, first responders and engaged couple from Alberta
- Dylan & Kwame, friends and youth mentors/football coaches from Alberta
- Joseph & Akash, young community volunteers, entrepreneurs, and best friends from Ontario
- Leanne & Mar, energetic teammates and youth mentors from Ontario
- Martina & Phil, strong-willed brother and sister and volunteers from British Columbia
- Nancy & Mellisa, teammates and elite athletes from Alberta
- Taylor & Courtney, quick-witted siblings and fourth-generation Mounties from British Columbia
- Todd & Anna, dating couple and compassionate advocates from Alberta
- Zainab & Monica, fiercely-driven co-workers and navy sailors from Ontario
More information about THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION teams below. Click on the team names for full bios and photography.
CHEWY & HAPPY – FRIENDS/RETIRED AIR FORCE PILOTS
Corey “Chewy” Liddle
Age: 47
Current City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Occupation: Retired Air Force Pilot
Twitter: @chewy_happy | Instagram: @chewyandhappy
Mark “Happy” LaVerdiere
Age: 48
Current City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Occupation: Retired Air Force Pilot
Twitter: @chewy_happy | Instagram: @MarkLaverdiere / @chewyandhappy
COURTNEY & ADAM – ENGAGED/FIRST RESPONDERS
Courtney Berglind
Age: 28
Current City: Calgary, Alta.
Occupation: Nurse
Instagram: @xxCourtneyhopexx
Adam Kovacs
Age: 29
Current City: Calgary, Alta.
Occupation: Firefighter
Instagram: @rampagexj
DYLAN & KWAME – FRIENDS/COACHES
Dylan Elias
Age: 28
Current City: Fort McMurray, Alta.
Occupation: Youth Mentor/Sport Program Developer
Twitter: @DylElias | Instagram: @dylan.elias.83
Kwame Osei
Age: 34
Current City: Fort McMurray, Alta.
Occupation: Phys Ed Teacher/Football Coach
Twitter: @4kwameosei | Instagram: @iamkwameosei
JOSEPH & AKASH – FRIENDS/VOLUNTEERS
Joseph Truong
Age: 23
Current City: Mississauga, Ont.
Occupation: Non-Profit Founder
Twitter: @josephtruong77 | Instagram: @jtruong77
Akash Sidhu
Age: 22
Current City: Brampton, Ont.
Occupation: Non-Profit Founder
Twitter: @theakashsidhu | Instagram: @akash.sidhu
LEANNE & MAR – TEAMMATES/MENTORS
Leanne Larsen
Age: 25
Current City: Toronto
Occupation: Toronto Argonauts Cheerleader
Instagram: @leanneenicole
Marielle Lyon
Age: 26
Current City: Ottawa
Occupation: Toronto Argonauts Cheerleader
Instagram: @Mllyon18
MARTINA & PHIL – SIBLINGS/VOLUNTEERS
Martina Seo
Age: 40
Current City: North Vancouver B.C.
Occupation: Home Economics Teacher
Twitter: @martinaseo | Instagram: @martinaseo
Phil Seo
Age: 37
Current City: North Vancouver, B.C.
Occupation: Banking Manager
Twitter: @PhilSeo1 | Instagram: @pseo20
NANCY & MELLISA – TEAMMATES/ELITE ATHLETES
Nancy Csabay
Age: 49
Current City: Taber, Alta.
Occupation: Professional Barrel Racer/Horse Trainer
Instagram: @nancycsabay
Mellisa Hollingsworth
Age: 37
Current City: Pinelake, Alta.
Occupation: Olympian/Public Speaker/Realtor
Twitter: @Racer_Mel | Instagram: @Racer_Mel
TAYLOR & COURTNEY – SIBLINGS/MOUNTIES
Taylor Callens
Age: 25
Current City: Williams Lake, B.C.
Occupation: RCMP Officer
Instagram: @taylorcallens
Courtney Callens
Age: 27
Current City: Langley, B.C.
Occupation: RCMP Officer
Instagram: @courtney.callens
TODD & ANNA – DATING/ADVOCATES
Todd Kirk
Age: 24
Current City: Edmonton, Alta.
Occupation: Electrician
Instagram: @tkirk77
Anna Holtby
Age: 24
Current City: Edmonton, Alta.
Occupation: Writer
Twitter: @aholtby1 | Instagram: @anna.holtby
ZAINAB & MONICA – CO-WORKERS/NAVY SAILORS
Zainab Ansari
Age: 32
Current City: Toronto
Occupation: Navy Sailors, Royal Canadian Navy
Twitter: @RCNZainab | Instagram: @lefthookzai
Monica Demian
Age: 23
Current City: Ajax, Ont.
Occupation: Navy Sailors, Royal Canadian Navy
Instagram: @Monicademiann
To get to know the roster of teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, viewers can visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada and explore the team pages presented by Chevrolet. The site features team videos, bios, fun facts, and exclusive content. For full episodes, sneak peeks, and extras, head to the site after the Season 6 premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION on July 3.
Season 5 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA averaged 1.8 million viewers per week last summer, making it the #1 summer series for five consecutive years, and the #1 Canadian series of the 2016/2017 broadcast season.
Hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Jon Montgomery (@jonmonty), Season 6 will see racers travel across Canada and beyond, tackling intense challenges in the country’s favourite summertime adventure. The winners of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION will each take home the All-New 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Redline, a once in a lifetime trip for two around the world, $250,000 in cash, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.
Encore presentations of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION air Saturday at 5 p.m. ET / MT and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET / MT on CTV and CTV GO. Visit CTV.ca to check local listings. Previous seasons are also available for streaming now on CraveTV.