Hottest Summer Ever: CTV Lands LOVE ISLAND for Summer 2019

Filled with high drama, heartbreak, makeups, and breakups, CTV announced today it has landed the exclusive, multi-platform Canadian rights to the U.S. version of international reality sensation LOVE ISLAND, in a deal with ITV Studios Global Entertainment. The full broadcast schedule will be unveiled in due course.

The multi-night dating competition series will anchor CTV’s 2019 summer schedule, expanding CTV’s can’t-miss roster of unscripted programs, including THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR, MASTERCHEF, HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT, $100,000 PYRAMID, and more. More details about the complete summer schedule will be announced soon.

The LOVE ISLAND format, which is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, has delivered record-breaking audiences overseas, growing into one of television’s hottest unscripted series and becoming an international sensation. It first debuted in the U.K., where Series 4 of the show became British network ITV2’s most popular series ever last year.

Versions have also premiered in Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Sweden to similar audience enthusiasm. Since the beginning of 2018, the series has tripled its overall number of international production hours, with the format due to launch in at least six more countries in 2019.

“CTV is home to television’s biggest moments and next-generation hits, and we’re confident LOVE ISLAND is the latest example,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “LOVE ISLAND has taken markets around the world by storm and we expect it to be an absolute must-see event series when it premieres this summer here in Canada as well.”

Craig Bohland, Vice President, Sales, Canada at ITV Studios Global Entertainment, said: “We are excited that CTV will be the multiplatform home for the show in Canada. LOVE ISLAND has hooked in passionate viewers across the globe and now North American audiences are in for a real treat with the reality event of the summer.”

About LOVE ISLAND

LOVE ISLAND sees a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location. They are on the lookout for romance, but as always, the road to love never runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely, but also win the hearts of the public. Challenges and dramatic twists abound as the Islanders form alliances, while relationships are made in an effort to win the ultimate prize. Viewers have the opportunity to shape events on screen as they watch the relationships develop, and ultimately crown one lucky couple as the winners who walk away with a cash prize.

