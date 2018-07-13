France Takes on Croatia in the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™ Final, Airing Live on CTV and TSN on Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m. ET

It all comes down to this. After four years of anticipation, two and a half years of qualification tournaments, and one month of 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™ play, France and Croatia are set to kick off for the chance to take home the world’s most prestigious trophy at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Fans can tune in to the final on Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m. ET on CTV and TSN, and TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream it live on TSN.ca and the TSN app. CTV and TSN also provide extensive pre-game coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET, with a post-game show following the decisive match.

Canadians will once again hear from TSN’s industry-leading soccer panel consisting of Luke Wileman, Steven Caldwell , and Kristian Jack during pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage, with Andi Petrillo hosting the recap show. The panel will be joined by Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s head coach Carl Robinson and former FIFA WORLD CUP™ referee Howard Webb. TSN Radio’s coverage features Gareth Wheeler as host of pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage, as well as a recap show in the evening following the game.

Following an undefeated group stage, and convincing victories over Argentina, Uruguay, and Belgium during the knockout rounds, France is looking for its second FIFA WORLD CUP™ victory and first since 1998 when it won on home turf. Croatia swept all three of its group stage games before defeating Denmark, host Russia and England in the knockout rounds. A victory for Croatia would mark its first FIFA WORLD CUP™ title and would make them only the ninth country to ever win football’s top prize.

CTV and TSN will also air the third place play-off match between Belgium and England on Saturday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action across the TSN Radio network and iHeartRadio apps. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also stream the final and third place play-off match on TSN.ca and the TSN app. RDS and the RDS app provide French-language coverage for RDS and RDS Direct subscribers.

