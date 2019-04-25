FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour Touches Down in Toronto with Fan Experience Event on Tuesday, April 30

With kickoff of the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ less than two months away, Canada Soccer and TSN prime Canadian soccer fans for this summer’s iconic tournament by hosting the Toronto stop of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour on Tuesday, April 30.

The Trophy will appear at the Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto on Tuesday, April 30from 12 – 2 p.m. ET for a unique fan experience event, featuring:

Fan photo opportunities with the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy

TSN broadcast desk activation

Meet-and-greet with two former Canadian Women’s National Team players: FIFA legend Karina LeBlanc and TSN FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ analyst Carmelina Moscato

On its worldwide tour of all 24 participating member associations, the coveted Trophy makes its final international stop in the country that attracted a record-setting 1.35 million fans and 20.8 million unique Canadian viewers when it last hosted the world’s largest single sporting event for women before heading to Paris ahead of this summer’s FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™.

Bell Media is the official Canadian media partner of this summer’s FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™, delivering every game of the tournament on CTV, TSN, and RDS beginning June 7.

Share this: Print



Tweet

