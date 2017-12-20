Fan-Favourite Drama THE X-FILES Returns to CTV, January 3 CTV Stunts THE AMAZING RACE February 11-25 for its 30th Anniversary Season with All-New Episodes Five Nights a Week

CTV announced today additional premiere dates for the network’s January 2018 schedule, headlined by the latest season from iconic sci-fi drama THE X-FILES (premiering Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO), as well as all 11 episodes of the 30th anniversary season of THE AMAZING RACE in a special two-week, counter-programming stunt, February 11-25.

THE X-FILES

Starring David Duchovny (CALIFORNICATION) and Gillian Anderson (THE FALL) as renowned FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, the all-new, 10-episode second installment is once again executive-produced by the original series creator Chris Carter. THE X-FILES was the #1 drama series and most-watched premiere on Canadian television when it returned in 2016 on CTV.

Picking up after last season’s cliff-hanger finale, where widespread panic began after people all over the country suddenly start falling gravely ill, the second installment of the mind-bending sci-fi favourite features guest-star appearances by Annabeth Gish (PRETTY LITTLE LIARS), Canadian Robbie Amell (THE FLASH), Lauren Ambrose (SIX FEET UNDER), Karin Konoval (THE EXORCIST), Barbara Hershey (ONCE UPON A TIME), Haley Joel Osment (SILICON VALLEY), and William B. Davis (CONTINUUM), who reprises his role as “Cigarette Smoking Man”. Mitch Pileggi (DALLAS) also returns as FBI Asst. Director Walter Skinner.

THE AMAZING RACE

CTV announced today that this February viewers can catch the milestone Season 30 of THE AMAZING RACE five nights a week for two weeks beginning Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/ 10 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, many of this season’s racers are world class competitors – and include an Indy 500 winner, retired NBA all-stars, X-Games champions, a world champion competitive eater, nationally ranked debaters, and more (visit BellMedia.ca/PR for a full list and bios of this season’s racers).

In the premiere episode, teams begin their adventure in Washington Square Park, New York City and immediately travel to their first destination, Iceland, where they must traverse a massive canyon high above the Geitargljufur River. Along the Race, teams will travel to 10 countries, 21 cities, and over 29,000 miles in the quest to cross the finish line of THE AMAZING RACE first and win the one million dollar prize.

In a special can’t-miss programming roll-out, Season 30 of THE AMAZING RACE will air as follows:

Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT – *SEASON 30 PREMIERE*

Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET /10 p.m. MT

Monday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/MT – *TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE*

ALSO COMING THIS JANUARY

Also bolstering CTV’s January 2018 schedule is the previously announced Season 2 return of the international success and #1 new Canadian drama series of the 2016/2017 broadcast season, CARDINAL (Jan. 4 on CTV and CTV GO), along with all-new episodes of breakout hits and Top 2 new fall series, #1 YOUNG SHELDON (Jan. 4) and #2 THE GOOD DOCTOR (Jan. 8). Plus, January hits all the high notes with the debut of CTV’s all-new original music series and international TV format THE LAUNCH (Jan. 10) in super simulcast on CTV, CTV Two, Much, and CTV GO), featuring the recently announced international musical icon Shania Twain helming the inaugural episode as celebrity mentor alongside award-winning producer/songwriter busbee and format co-creator and world-renowned music mogul Scott Borchetta.

Entertainment powerhouse Ellen DeGeneres brings her hilarious, high-energy comedy to primetime with CTV’s newest reality competition show, ELLEN’S GAME OF GAMES, which continues in a new timeslot, Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, with two all-new episodes back-to-back. Hosted and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, this game show is like no other. Contestants, pulled right from the audience, have to maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under immense pressure, and face a gigantic plunge into the unknown. Every episode features DeGeneres’ one-of-kind comedy, personality, and unique roster of games, and will end with DeGeneres giving someone a chance to win a huge cash prize.

Following their fall finales, in addition to all-new episodes of breakout hits YOUNG SHELDON (Jan. 4) and THE GOOD DOCTOR (Jan. 8), this winter also marks the return of CTV’s THE GIFTED (Jan. 1), LUCIFER (Jan. 1), KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD (Jan. 2), CRIMINAL MINDS (Jan. 3), LAW & ORDER: SVU (Jan. 3), THE BIG BANG THEORY (Jan. 4), BLUE BLOODS (Jan. 5), MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D (Jan. 5), THIS IS US (Jan. 9), BLINDSPOT (Jan. 12), GREY’S ANATOMY (Jan. 18), HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER (Jan. 18), and W5 (Jan. 20), and the return of CTV Two fan-favourites, AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (Jan. 3), THE GOLDBERGS (Jan.3), THE FLASH (Jan. 16, moves to CTV Two), and ARROW (Jan. 18).



NFL PLAYOFFS

As Canada’s home of football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, this January CTV and TSN combine to deliver comprehensive live coverage of the NFL Playoffs, beginning with the NFL Wild Card Round Jan. 6-7, 2018, and continuing with the NFL Divisional Round and AFC and NFC Championship games, before culminating with SUPER BOWL LII – live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Feb. 4.

Immediately following the conclusion of CTV’s SUPER BOWL coverage, a new episode of THIS IS US will air in the most-coveted timeslot in primetime television, before returning to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT. Fans can access CTV’s and TSN’s complete playoff broadcast schedule HERE, with updates made available as NFL Playoff matchups are confirmed.

AWARDS SEASON KICKOFF

As recently announced, THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, airs Sunday, Jan. 7 live across the country at 8 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO (check local listings). Hosted by late night talk show host and comedian Seth Meyers (LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS), THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS celebrates the best in television and film.

CTV AND CTV TWO’S KEY JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2018 SCHEDULE DATES:

Viewers can catch up on full episodes of CTV series live and on demand on the CTV GO app and at CTV.ca. All times ET/MT. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Mondays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – LUCIFER returns Jan. 1 on CTV

9 p.m. / 10 p.m. – THE GIFTED returns Jan. 1 on CTV

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – THE GOOD DOCTOR returns Jan. 8 on CTV

Tuesdays

9 p.m. / 10 p.m. – THIS IS US returns Jan. 9 on CTV

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – THE FLASH returns Jan. 16 on CTV Two

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – ELLEN’S GAME OF GAMES premieres Jan. 2 on CTV (two back-to-back episodes) *NEW DAY AND TIMESLOT*

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD returns Jan. 2 on CTV

Wednesdays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – THE X-FILES premieres Jan. 3 on CTV – *SEASON 2 PREMIERE*

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS returns Jan. 3 on CTV Two

9 p.m. / 10 p.m. – LAW & ORDER: SVU returns Jan. 3 on CTV

8:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m. – AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE returns Jan. 3 on CTV Two

9 p.m. / 8 p.m. – THE LAUNCH premieres Jan. 10 on CTV – *NEW SERIES PREMIERE*

10 p.m. – CRIMINAL MINDS returns Jan. 3 on CTV –*NEW TIMESLOT*

Thursdays

7 p.m. – GREY’S ANATOMY returns Jan. 18 on CTV

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – THE BIG BANG THEORY returns Jan. 4 on CTV

8:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m. – YOUNG SHELDON returns Jan. 4 on CTV

9 p.m. / 10 p.m. – CARDINAL returns Jan. 4 on CTV – *SEASON 2 PREMIERE*

9 p.m. /10 p.m. – ARROW returns Jan. 18 on CTV Two – *NEW DAY*

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER returns Jan. 18 on CTV

Fridays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – BLINDSPOT returns Jan. 12 on CTV

9 p.m. / 10 p.m. – MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D returns Jan. 5 on CTV

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – BLUE BLOODS returns Jan. 5 on CTV

Saturdays

7 p.m. – W5 returns Jan. 20 on CTV

