CTV’s ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS® Brings Exclusive Red Carpet Content to Canadians from the Biggest Night in Television, February 24

It’s the most glamourous night of the year in Hollywood and CTV’s ETALK is front-and-centre, delivering unparalleled coverage of the 91st ACADEMY AWARDS®, streaming live across the country on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. The OSCARS® starts with Canada’s own official red carpet special, ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, leading into OSCARS® OPENING CEREMONY: LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and on the CTV app. Last year, the OSCARS was the most-watched entertainment program in CanadaVisit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

CTV’s ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS is the only Canadian entertainment news outlet broadcasting live from the OSCARS red carpet. ETALK anchor and YOUR MORNING co-host Ben Mulroney interviews the stars as they arrive from his coveted position on the carpet, second only to host broadcaster ABC, while ETALK anchor Danielle Graham, and ETALK and THE SOCIAL’s Lainey Lui report from the exclusive balcony position for a birds-eye view of the OSCARS red carpet.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural digital special, which captivated more than 700,000 unique viewers on Twitter in 2018 and was nominated for the upcoming CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS, ETALK LIVE FROM THE OSCARS BALCONY returns for a second year, inviting audiences to join Graham and Lui live from the balcony position for a raw, in-the-moment red carpet show. Whether analyzing red carpet run-ins, gushing over the night’s major fashion moments, or eavesdropping on Mulroney’s interviews with Hollywood’s biggest names on the carpet below, nothing gets by these two. In partnership with Twitter, the complementary viewing experience streams live at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Twitter and CTV.ca.

“As Canada’s home of the OSCARS, CTV delivers viewers the most talked-about and memorable night on television,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “The 91st OSCARS on CTV gives exclusive access to the monumental night on multiple platforms, including broadcast, digital, and social coverage from coast-to-coast-to-coast. And once again, ETALK is at the forefront of it all providing a unique Canadian perspective and the very best in original content.”

“Prior to show time, ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS provides viewers with an up-close and personal look, from the ground to the balcony, at the stars from the moment they arrive – providing a captivating experience before the curtain is drawn,” said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Production and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. “Following the success of last year’s digital special, we are excited to invite Canadians to join Graham and Lui live for an exclusive in-the-moment red carpet show and I can’t wait to see what happens this year!”

From the predictions, to the nominations, to the anticipated big night, CTV has extensive coverage of the OSCARS across multiple platforms. Among the highlights:

91st OSCARS

The exclusive lead-in to the OSCARS live broadcast, OSCARS OPENING CEREMONY: LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET , streams live across the country at 6:30 m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Showcasing the nominees, presenters, and performers as they arrive on the red carpet.

ETALK

To get viewers prepared in advance of the big night, ETALK ’s annual special ETALK’S ULTIMATE OSCAR GUIDE 2019 airs on Monday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app. Featuring ETALK ’s Oscar team, anchors Ben Mulroney and Danielle Graham, and Senior Correspondent Lainey Lui, ETALK ’s half-hour special dissects the top categories and stories from this year’s Oscar race including the top picks to take home an Oscar, the most wildly unpredictable Best Picture race in years, and fashion favourites. For more pre-Oscars coverage, including the latest news, exclusive interviews, fashion deep-dives and more, visit Etalk.ca/Oscars.

Following the OSCARS, ETALK presents its Oscars recap, one of the program’s most-watched broadcasts of the year (Monday, 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app). Canada’s #1 entertainment team, reporting on location in Los Angeles, provides viewers with exclusive Oscar coverage of the biggest after-parties – including Elton John’s annual post-Oscar bash with ETALK L.A. correspondent Liz Trinnear. With updates from the Governor’s Ball, Vanity Fair party, and more, ETALK reveals candid moments that occurred backstage during the awards ceremony and exclusive red carpet highlights not seen during Sunday night’s live broadcast.

CTV.ca

Leading up to Oscar Sunday, etalk.ca/Oscars is home of extended ETALK interviews online with select OSCAR nominees, including the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Glenn Close (The Wife), Emma Stone (The Favourite), and Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

ceremony, including all awards and speeches, all the red carpet specials, and an on-demand replay of the broadcast. CTV.ca/Oscars is home to a full list of nominees, live updates of all the winners, photo galleries and video highlights of the biggest moments from the broadcast show, the best looks from the year’s most glamorous red carpet, and other exclusive online content not seen during the broadcast.

CTV Social Media Activations

All weekend long, the ETALK hosts provide an exclusive, up-close-and-personal perspective as they immerse themselves in all-things OSCARS . Viewers can engage by following #EtalkRedCarpet on Twitter and Instagram, and tweeting along with @EtalkCTV , @BenMulroney, @DanielleGraham, @LaineyGossip, @CTV, and @CTV_PR.

