CTV Partners with CANADA’S WALK OF FAME as Official Broadcaster of CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS

CTV announced today a new multi-year partnership with Canada’s Walk of Fame to become the official and exclusive broadcaster of the awards. The new partnership, brokered by Canada’s Walk of Fame CEO Jeffrey Latimer and Bell Media President Randy Lennox, comes just in time for the awards ceremony’s 20th anniversary milestone this December.

“Canada’s Walk of Fame is thrilled the awards are back on CTV,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO, Canada’s Walk of Fame. “This is such a monumental year for us as we celebrate our 20th anniversary and continue to deepen our commitment and broaden our impact across Canada. This year’s awards show will be a spectacular celebration of great Canadians, including our 2018 inductees and those inducted since Canada’s Walk of Fame was founded in 1998. It will be a celebration of what is possible, what can be achieved – a celebration of the power of Canadian potential.”

“We are proud to honour the ever-growing group of notable Canadians and share their achievements and impact on Canadian society with our viewers,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “With the return of CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS to CTV, we cement our commitment to celebrating extraordinary Canadian talent and their influence and impact both in Canada and around the world.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Canada’s Walk of Fame – a charitable organization that recognizes and celebrates Canadians who excel in their respective fields – re-joins CTV’s robust lineup of awards shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS®, the GOLDEN GLOBES®, THE EMMY® AWARDS, THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, THE TONY AWARDS, THE COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, and the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS among others.

For 20 years, Canada’s Walk of Fame has continued to recognize Canadians who have excelled on national and international stages in their respective fields, including music, sports, film and television, literary, visual and performing arts, science, innovation, philanthropy, and social justice.

CTV’s broadcast of THE 2018 CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS is a celebration of Canadian excellence with a star-studded event with must-see performances and inspiring stories from new and former inductees. The event, which sees inductees immortalized with their names forever cemented into the streets of Toronto, culminates in a broadcast special honouring Canada’s brightest stars. Past inductees include Ryan Reynolds, Bryan Adams, Pamela Anderson, Margaret Atwood, Jeanne Beker, Jim Carrey, Kim Cattrall, Linda Evangelista, Celine Dion, Louise Arbour, Christopher Plummer, Michael J. Fox, and Terry Fox. Canada’s Walk of Fame represents many examples of courage, strength, talent, perseverance and success in Canada and the world.

THE 2018 CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS broadcast is slated for December 2018. Inductees and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

