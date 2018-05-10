CTV is Canada’s Home for the Royal Wedding, with Expansive Daily Preview Coverage Counting Down to the CTV News Live Special HARRY AND MEGHAN: THE ROYAL WEDDING on Saturday, May 19

CTV is Canada’s home for the wedding event of the year, with expansive daily preview coverage across Bell Media programs and platforms leading up to Saturday, May 19, when CTV News invites viewers to step inside the doors of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with the live special HARRY AND MEGHAN: THE ROYAL WEDDING beginning at 4 a.m. ET, simulcast on CTV, CTV News Channel, and CP24, with additional live coverage on E! and HBO Canada. CTV News, Canada’s most-watched news organization, delivers every moment of the arrivals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony, and the carriage procession through Windsor Town. HARRY AND MEGHAN: THE ROYAL WEDDING is also available for live streaming on CTVNews.ca and CP24.com, as well as the CTV GO and CTV News GO apps.

CTV News Live Special: HARRY AND MEGHAN: THE ROYAL WEDDING

CTV News’ live coverage is led by Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, who is on the ground in Windsor to deliver royal wedding reports live on CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME beginning Wednesday, May 16. She is joined by royal historian and biographer Hugo Vickers, who wrote the authorized history of St. George’s Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding venue, as well as Canadian music icon and eight-time JUNO Award-winner Jann Arden, who contributes her own unique perspective as a recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and longtime fan of the Royal Family.

The special also features live reports from YOUR MORNING co-host Anne-Marie Mediwake and reporters Todd Battis, Daniele Hamamdjian, Marcia MacMillan, and Jill Macyshon, providing in-depth updates and analysis on every angle of the royal nuptials. CTV News’ London Bureau Chief Paul Workman delivers frequent reports for CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME.

CTV News’ panel of experts delivers comprehensive updates on the most significant elements of the day, including Royal Family arrivals and celebrity guests, the complete details behind Markle’s dress and its designer, and the official titles Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will choose for the newlyweds.

“Having gotten to know Prince Harry during our one-on-one interview special last year, I’m thrilled to be in Windsor to share his special day with Canadian viewers,” said LaFlamme. “With a great team of reporters and analysts on the ground at Windsor Castle, we’re proud to deliver every memorable moment of this wonderful occasion.”

“I’m pretty much still completely on cloud nine about having the opportunity to be part of the fabulous CTV royal wedding team!” said Arden. “The excitement at Windsor Castle is going to be infectious for all of us. Lisa LaFlamme and her well-informed, expert team will give Canadians a front row seat for all the pomp and circumstance throughout the day. I’m so thrilled to be able to be there for this historic occasion!”

Once the live special concludes, viewers can catch up on all of the day’s action that evening with the one-hour ETALK prime-time special ETALK PRESENTS – HARRY & MEGHAN: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, recapping the highlights and unforgettable moments of the historic day, airing Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO.

After that, viewers can watch highlights from the royal wedding and relive the timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story with the CTV News two-hour prime-time special, HARRY & MEGHAN: THE ROYAL WEDDING, airing Saturday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO.

HARRY AND MEGHAN: THE ROYAL WEDDING is a CTV News production with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme. Rosa Hwang is Executive Producer. Wendy Freeman is President, CTV News.

CTV News Digital Coverage

CTV News delivers wall-to-wall digital coverage at CTVNews.ca/Royals, featuring live streaming of CTV News’ royal wedding specials, comprehensive news updates, and bonus digital-exclusive content including photo galleries, interactive maps of the procession route, and on-demand videos capturing the day’s highlights.

Viewers can visit the site to access complete news, analysis, and candid moments throughout the day from royal experts and CTV News correspondents, including Senior Digital Producer Mary Nersessian, who is on the ground in Windsor and London.

CTV News’ social media channels feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos and video. Viewers can follow CTV’s royal wedding content using the hashtag #CTVRoyalWedding, and follow CTV News on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube for unique vantage points on the historic day.

CTVNews.ca also keeps Canadians up-to-date with the Royal Dispatch newsletter, delivered directly to viewer inboxes on a weekly basis.

In addition to the live royal wedding special, Bell Media programs and platforms provide comprehensive coverage surrounding the event, featuring the following highlights:

ETALK PRESENTS – HARRY & MEGHAN: HAPPILY EVER AFTER

Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO



After Harry and Meghan exchange vows and embark on their new life together, viewers can settle in for ETALK’s one-hour prime-time special ETALK PRESENTS – HARRY & MEGHAN: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, hosted by ETALK Anchor Danielle Graham and Senior Correspondent Lainey Lui from Windsor. The wedding! The carriage ride! The unforgettable moments! Plus, what happened at the big party? Only ETALK delivers the insider intel to viewers.

THE ROYAL WEDDING LIVE WITH CORD AND TISH!

Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 a.m. ET and at 9:45 p.m. ET on HBO Canada



Produced by Funny or Die, HBO Canada presents THE ROYAL WEDDING LIVE WITH CORD AND TISH! starring broadcast legends Cord Hosenbeck (Will Ferrell) and Tish Cattigan (Molly Shannon). Celebrated around the world for their coverage of the annual Rose Parade, broadcast legends Cord and Tish are heading across the pond to host the royal wedding, teaming up with their old friend Tim Meadows and special guests to cover the wedding procession and festivities with their trademark dignity and grace.

YOUR MORNING

Weekdays at 6 a.m. ET on CTV, CTV GO, and CTV News Channel



CTV’s YOUR MORNING has all the headlines ahead of the royal wedding with co-host Anne-Marie Mediwake on the ground in Windsor. Leading up to the big day, YOUR MORNING gets a tour of the small town of Windsor from contributing host and THE SOCIAL co-host Melissa Grelo (Friday, May 11). She also sits down with British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan for exclusive stories about his friendship with Meghan Markle, and his history with the royals (May 14-16). Grelo visits “Meghan’s London” by touring the bride-to-be’s favourite hangouts (Wednesday, May 16), and gives viewers an inside look at the royal ride as she gets a horse and carriage tour of the procession route Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are confirmed to take (Thursday, May 17). On Friday, May 18, YOUR MORNING is live from the top of the Macdonald Windsor Hotel as Mediwake is joined by a royal lineup of fans, experts, wedding guests, and relatives.

THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW

Monday, May 14 through Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. ET on CTV and CTV GO, again at 11 a.m. ET on CTV Two, and on demand at Marilyn.ca



THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW covers all things royal, including wedding-themed episodes with a surprise engagement, a check-in with Mediwake and Lui, who are live in London and Windsor, and a High Tea challenge judged by the program’s lifestyle experts Charles the Butler and Tommy Smythe (Gusto’s WHERE TO I DO?). Plus, TV personality Debbie Travis takes viewers to key locations in London connected to the royal family and British high society to outline what Meghan can expect in her new life.

THE SOCIAL

Weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on CTV and CTV GO, 2 p.m. ET on CTV Two, 6 p.m. ET, and at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., and 2 p.m. ET on E! the day following broadcast



Canada’s most buzzworthy round-table chat, THE SOCIAL (@TheSocialCTV) covers daily royal headlines leading up to the wedding. On Friday, May 18, THE SOCIAL throws a royal wedding party with themed content that includes wedding guest fashion and how to throw a proper royal viewing celebration. Plus, the show delivers a live hit with Lui, as THE SOCIAL co-host and ETALK Senior Correspondent is on the ground in London to report the latest wedding news, gossip, fashion, and royal viewing party ideas. Then, on Saturday, May 19, THE SOCIAL hosts an exclusive royal wedding viewing party in-studio at Bell Media Studios with co-hosts Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst, Marci Ien, and Jessica Allen in attendance.

ETALK

Weeknights at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO and 7:30 p.m. ET on CTV Two

ETALK’s countdown to the royal wedding is in full swing with extensive coverage including a special series of segments called “Meghan’s Toronto”, featuring a look at some of Meghan’s favourite local spots for food, fitness, and fashion. ETALK also chats with photographer Chris Jackson, who has captured some of the royal family’s most intimate portraits. From Wednesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 19, ETALK is on the ground in London and in Windsor with ETALK Anchor Danielle Graham and Senior Correspondent Lainey Lui delivering exclusive royal wedding details. Viewers can also catch up on ETALK highlights, following the program’s television broadcast on ETALK.ca and the CTV GO app.

NEWSTALK 1010

NEWSTALK 1010, Toronto’s source for in-depth radio, features frequent royal wedding updates from reporter James Moore, who is on the ground in London and Windsor interviewing local residents and reporting on all the latest royal wedding news. On Saturday, May 19, the station delivers a live, anchored radio broadcast of the event, kicking off at 6 a.m. ET.

E!

THE REAL PRINCESS DIARIES: FROM DIANA TO MEGHAN

Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Viewers are cordially invited to the celebration of the year as E! presents extensive royal wedding coverage. The wedding special breaks down the future of the modern day princess through the lives of three trailblazing women: Diana, Princess of Wales; Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge; and Meghan Markle.

E! LIVE FROM THE ROYAL WEDDING

Saturday, May 19 at 5 a.m. ET on E!

With live reports direct from Windsor Castle, E! has every angle covered, bringing viewers five hours of unparalleled and unpredictable coverage from multiple vantage points, featuring pop culture expert Giuliana Rancic, celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski, royal expert E! News Chief Correspondent Melanie Bromley, and E! UK TV host Sarah-Jane Crawford. Rounding out the night, the E! ROYAL WEDDING RUNDOWN provides an hour-long recap special of the historic event at 8 p.m. ET.

