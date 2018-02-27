CTV Delivers Unparalleled Access Across All Platforms for the Biggest Night in Television, THE 90TH OSCARS®, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT

(L-R): THE 90TH OSCARS® Host Jimmy Kimmel and ETALK’s Ben Mulroney, Danielle Graham, and Lainey Lui

CTV rolls out the red carpet across all platforms for Hollywood’s most anticipated and glamorous night. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, THE 90TH OSCARS®air live across the country Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO (visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times).The biggest night in television begins with Canada’s only official live red carpet special, ETALK AT THE OSCARS, launching Oscar Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. AT) and leading into OSCARS® OPENING CEREMONY: LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on CTV and CTV GO (check local listings). Last year, THE OSCARS was the most-watched program in Canada See below for CTV’s full OSCAR® programming lineup.

“Each year, CTV is thrilled to exclusively broadcast the biggest night in television,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “THE 90TH OSCARS is a must-see television event and we invite Canadians to tune in to our comprehensive coverage on multiple platforms. CTV gives viewers from coast-to-coast-to-coast a front row seat to this year’s Oscar production that, if history is any indication, can be unpredictable until the very last minute.”

CTV has Canadians covered for all the glitz and glam with coverage of THE 90TH OSCARS across multiple platforms. Among the highlights:

THE 90TH OSCARS

, ( on CTV and CTV GO) showcases the nominees, presenters, and performers arriving on the red carpet. Then, it’s Canada’s most-watched television program of the year. Hosted by late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, THE 90th OSCARS® ( 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO) airs live across the country from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center® in Hollywood. Confirmed presenters to date include: Armie Hammer, Chadwick Boseman, Daniela Vega, Emma Stone, Eva Marie Saint, Gal Gadot, Gina Rodriguez, Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Garner, Kelly Marie Tran, Kumail Nanjiani, Laura Dern, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mahershala Ali, Margot Robbie, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Viola Davis, Wes Studi, and Zendaya. Performers announced include: Andra Day, Common, Gael García Bernal, Keala Settle, Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Natalia Lafourcade, and Sufjan Stevens.

ETALK

To help get viewers Oscar-ready, ETALK’s annual one-hour special ETALK’S ULTIMATE OSCAR GUIDE 2018 airs on Oscar Eve, Saturday , March 3 at 7 p.m. ET /MT on CTV and CTV GO. Featuring ETALK Anchors Ben Mulroney and Danielle Graham, Senior Correspondents Lainey Lui and Traci Melchor, Senior Reporter Devon Soltendieck, Reporter Liz Trinnear, and Executive Producer/Co-Creator Morley Nirenberg, ETALK’s annual one-hour special dissects the top categories and stories from this year’s Oscar race including the #TimesUp movement, and who should be taking home an Oscar this year.

, at approximately on Facebook, Twitter, etalk.ca, and CTV.ca. The complementary viewing experience invites audiences to join Graham and Lui on the balcony for an up-to-the-minute look at the red carpet run-ins, fashion highlights, and to eavesdrop on Mulroney’s interviews with Hollywood’s biggest names as the stars make their way into the Dolby Theatre below. The next day, ETALK presents its Oscars recap, one of the program’s most-watched broadcasts of the year (Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET /MT on CTV and CTV GO). Canada’s #1 entertainment team, reporting on location in L.A., provides viewers with exclusive Oscar coverage of the most buzzed-about after parties – including Elton John’s annual post-Oscar bash. With reports from Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor and updates from the Governor’s Ball and Vanity Fair party, ETALK reveals candid moments that occurred backstage during the awards ceremony and exclusive red carpet highlights not seen during Sunday night’s live broadcast.

CTV.ca

Leading up to Oscar Sunday , etalk.ca/Oscars is home of extended ETALK interviews online with select OSCAR nominees, including Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water).

ceremony, including all awards and speeches, all the red carpet specials, and an on-demand replay of the broadcast. CTV.ca/Oscars is home to a full list of nominees, live updates of all the winners, photo galleries and video highlights of the biggest moments from the broadcast show, the best looks from the year’s most glamorous red carpet, and other exclusive online content not seen during the broadcast.

CTV Social Media Activations

All weekend long, the ETALK AT THE OSCARS hosts provide an exclusive, up-close-and-personal perspective as they immerse themselves in all-things OSCAR. Viewers can engage by following #etalkRedCarpet on Twitter and Instagram, and tweeting along with @etalkCTV , @BenMulroney, @DanielleGraham, @LaineyGossip, @CTV_Television, and @CTV_PR.

Hollywood’s biggest night is complemented with extensive pre and post-Oscar coverage on CTV’s in-house productions including YOUR MORNING and THE SOCIAL, as well as Bell Media’s specialty channel E!.

