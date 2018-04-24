CTV Celebrates the Canadian Heroes Among Us with the First-Ever THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION

As 10 new teams congregate today at a secret location hosting the official starting line, CTV announced that Season 6 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA will be comprised of 10 heroic teams featuring Canadian heroes. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION premieres later this year on CTV.

In addition, the network also confirmed this year’s race will kick off live on Facebook today as a result of a partnership with Chevrolet that will, for the first-time ever, bring fans to the official starting line. “Jon on the Road: Presented by Chevrolet” will stream on Facebook.com/AmazingRaceCDA later today. Stay tuned to that page for start time and additional updates.

Hosted by ETALK Senior Reporter Devon Soltendieck, the Facebook Live event gives THE AMAZING RACE CANADA fans a never-before-seen glimpse of the starting location and the moment when host Jon Montgomery says “go” to start the race, in advance of the CTV broadcast premiere. It’s the first of five “Jon on the Road: Presented by Chevrolet” Facebook Live events taking place in secret locations throughout the race.

Today’s event includes an interview with Jon Montgomery as he prepares for his sixth season as host of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, and will also reveal facts about the upcoming season throughout the stream. Fans can visit Facebook.com/AmazingRaceCDA for special messages from Jon Montgomery where he will reveal clues about the locations.

Chevrolet, a key sponsor for all five previous seasons of the series, is the sole sponsor of the Facebook Live events. Chevrolet branding will be featured on the opening clip for the Live event. In addition, ETALK will feature a special in-show segment on the start of the race, which will also be supported by Chevrolet.

Season 5 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was the most-watched Canadian program of the broadcast year.

