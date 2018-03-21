CTV and TSN Tee Off with Comprehensive Live Coverage of THE MASTERS, April 4-8

CTV and TSN are headed to Augusta National to deliver exclusive live coverage of THE MASTERS, running April 5-8. The expansive broadcast schedule begins with the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 4 at 3 p.m. ET on TSN, and continues through to the final round on Sunday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CTV and TSN. Visit TSN.ca/Golf for the complete broadcast schedule.

The networks deliver the chase for the coveted Green Jacket exclusively to Canadian viewers with all four rounds of THE MASTERS available on TSN, and the third and final rounds also airing on CTV. Broadcast coverage is complemented by extensive bonus content on TSN GO, as well as SPORTSCENTRE, TSN Radio, TSN.ca, and TSN’s social media platforms, with coverage throughout THE MASTERS hosted by James Duthie along with TSN golf analyst Bob Weeks, and Canadian PGA tour competitor David Hearn.

TSN delivers extensive bonus coverage throughout the Tournament live from Augusta National beginning at 11 a.m. ET daily, including dedicated live feeds of the Featured Groups, Holes 15 and 16, and the famed Amen Corner, as well as highlights, analysis, and live look-ins to the bonus feeds during TSN AT THE MASTERS.

Looping throughout the evening across TSN, MASTERS PRIMETIME provides viewers with a 30-minute recap of the key moments during the day’s round of play.

TSN’s coverage also includes a series of essays from Weeks airing in SPORTSCENTRE leading up to THE MASTERS with a focus on the top players, and the history of the Tournament including:

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson entering THE MASTERS for the first time together since 2013

for the first time together since 2013 Dustin Johnson’s return to Augusta after injury precluded him in 2017

Greatest moments of Augusta National’s 18th hole, “Holly”

Golf fans across the country can also tune into TSN Radio stations as they deliver live coverage of THE MASTERS, including select weekend rounds on TSN Radio 1410 in Vancouver, TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa, TSN Radio 1260 in Edmonton, and TSN Radio 1150 in Hamilton. TSN Radio 690 in Montréal and TSN Radio 1040 in Vancouver will join coverage of the final round. Along with select live play-by-play coverage, all stations will follow the latest news coming out of Augusta National.

TSN’s complete coverage of THE MASTERS is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, who returns for their third year.

Comprehensive content is also available across TSN Digital platforms, including daily stories from Augusta National by Weeks, web-exclusive video analysis from TSN’s on-site panel, up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, and player profiles, as well as photos, videos, and viral content from the Tournament on TSN’s official Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

THE MASTERS features a star-studded field that includes the resilient return of four-time MASTERS champion Tiger Woods, world No. 1-ranked player and 2016 U.S. OPEN champion Dustin Johnson, defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, two-time champion Bubba Watson, and three-time champion Phil Mickelson. Also competing is four-time major champion Rory McIlroy; and a pair of Canadians including Mike Weir, Canada’s first and only Masters champion, and Adam Hadwin.

THE MASTERS coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, and at CTV.ca and the CTV GO app. French-language coverage is available on RDS and the RDS GO app.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

