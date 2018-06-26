CTV and TSN Deliver Live Coverage of the 2018 OLG Canadian Triple Crown, Beginning with the 159th QUEEN’S PLATE on June 30

CTV and TSN head to Woodbine Racetrack for the 159th running of the QUEEN’S PLATE, as the top performing three-year-old thoroughbreds compete in the first jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. Coverage of Canada’s oldest and most prominent thoroughbred horse race airs live from Toronto beginning Saturday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET on CTV, TSN, and TSN4K, and streaming live for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca and the TSN app, and on CTV GO. TSN’s complete broadcast schedule of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown is available here.

TSN’s Brian Williams returns as host of the networks’ coverage alongside veteran television analyst and Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Famer Jim Bannon. Williams and Bannon will highlight all the competing horses and key storylines leading up to the historic event, while SPORTSCENTRE’s Laura Diakun and Woodbine Entertainment’s Jason Portuondo provide updates from track level. Diakun will also deliver interviews from the Hats & Horseshoes Party, presented by Stella Artois.

The 159th QUEEN’S PLATE features Hall of Fame trainer, and 2014 QUEEN’S PLATE winner, Mark Casse, who has three of the top contenders racing in the upcoming QUEEN’S PLATE. The roster includes Plate Trial winner Telekinesis, as well as Wonder Gadot and Neepawa. A probable field of 16 thoroughbreds also includes the 2018 WOODBINE OAKS winner Dixie Moon, who upset Wonder Gadot in the first jewel of the filly Triple Tiara.

Canadian thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious series continues on TSN with exclusive coverage of the 83rd running of the PRINCE OF WALES STAKES on Tuesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. ET from Fort Erie Race Track. The final leg of the series is the 1.5 mile BREEDERS’ STAKES on Saturday, August 18 at 5 p.m. ET from Woodbine, the longest of the three Triple Crown races and the only jewel raced on turf.

Fans can also visit TSN.ca for confirmed broadcast times for the slate of marquee horse racing events airing on TSN including the RICOH WOODBINE MILE on Saturday, September 15, and the PATTISON CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL on Saturday, October 13.

