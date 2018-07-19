CTV and TSN Deliver Live Coverage of Final Rounds of Golf’s 147th OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, July 21-22

CTV and TSN head to the historic Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland to deliver live coverage of the weekend rounds from the 147thOPEN CHAMPIONSHIP. As one of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN, coverage begins Saturday, July 21 at 7 a.m. ET on CTV and TSN, and continues with the final round Sunday, July 22 at 7 a.m. ET. Featured Holes and Featured Groups bonus coverage is available for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app, beginning Saturday at 5 a.m. ET. A complete broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca.

TSN golf analyst Bob Weeks is onsite in Scotland, delivering a series of essays for SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca. Storylines include a spotlight on the 2017 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP winner Jordan Speith and his hopes to return to form, the fickle conditions at Carnoustie which can haunt even the best players, and a profile on Jean Van De Velde, highlighting his dramatic collapse at the 1999 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP.

In addition to his popular essays, Weeks follows the key storylines throughout the tournament, filing daily reports for SPORTSCENTRE and contributing video analysis, reports, and columns for TSN.ca. TSN Digital also provides highlights, recaps, and must-watch moments.

The star-studded field at this year’s OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP includes defending champion Speith, U.S. OPEN champion Brooks Koepka, MASTERS champion Patrick Reed, and world #1-ranked player Dustin Johnson. Also competing for the Claret Jug are Canada’s Adam Hadwin, as well as previous tournament champions Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Canadians can also look forward to TSN heading to the famed Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville to deliver live coverage of the first two rounds of the RBC CANADIAN OPEN, beginning Thursday, July 26 at 7 a.m. ET.

