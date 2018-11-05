Canada’s Olympic Figure Skating Stars Pay Tribute to Home Country in THANK YOU CANADA, a New CTV Special Event Premiering Dec. 2

Fans across the country now have the opportunity to see some of the nation’s biggest names in figure skating hit the ice to perform beloved Olympic-caliber routines in THANK YOU CANADA, a new CTV original special premiering Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app.

Filmed from the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, ON, and featuring some of the biggest household names in the history of figure skating, the two-hour special is anchored by five-time Olympic Medallists, three-time World Champions, and eight-time National Champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who also perform in the special. Also on board to perform new and fan-favourite routines that put them on the top of podiums around the world are skating greats including:

• three-time Olympic Medallist, three-time World Champion, and ten-time National Champion Patrick Chan;

• two-time Olympic Medallist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time National Champion Elvis Stojko;

• three-time Olympic Medallist, three-time National Champion, and World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond;



• three-time Olympic Medallists, four-time World Medallists, and seven-time National Championsand• and three-time World Medallists and two-time Olympiansand

The broadcast special also features CTV and TSN’s esteemed figure skating analysts Rod Black and Tracy Wilson.

“When we tackle a project, we want to be all in,” said Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. “That level of investment is critical for us, and we know it’s when we produce our best work. Putting together a skating show that feels fresh, vibrant, and different is an incredible challenge we are fully embracing, and we’re committed to ensuring audiences get a spectacular show.”

As a thank you to their home country, these Canadian ice skating greats embarked on The Thank You Canada Tour earlier this fall in Abbotsford, B.C. The 30-city, cross-country tour wraps in St. John’s, N.L. on Nov. 24. Bell Media is the official media sponsor of The Thank You Canada Tour.

The most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were recently announced as inductees for THE 2018 CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS, set to air on CTV in December. The skating duo along with Elvis Stojko will appear on various Bell Media programs today (Nov. 5), including YOUR MORNING, CP24 BREAKFAST, CHUM 104.5, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL and ETALK, to chat about their current ice skating show and CTV broadcast special.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

