Bold, Original, Female-Driven Detective Series THE DETAIL Tops CTV’s Mid-Season Docket Beginning March 25, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/MT

CTV marks International Women’s Day with the confirmation that its all-new detective series THE DETAIL joins the network’s action-packed mid-season schedule Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning March 25 (visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times). THE DETAIL switches up the predictable, patriarchal police procedural with a fiercely talented trio of female homicide detectives in the new CTV original series.

Headlining the series are U.K. talent Angela Griffin (CORONATION STREET, BRIEF ENCOUNTERS), Shenae Grimes-Beech (90210, DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION), and award-winning Wendy Crewson (SAVING HOPE, Room). THE DETAIL receives a Canadian First Look on CraveTV™, with episodes available to subscribers the day before their broadcast premieres.

The realities of cop life – both on and off the job – are messy for the Metropolitan Police Service detectives in THE DETAIL, who work tirelessly to solve crimes while navigating the complicated demands of their personal lives.

Detective Stevie Hall (Griffin) is an experienced interrogator who can extricate information from suspects and witnesses alike, even while her thorny family life teeters on the edge of full-blown implosion. Her partner, Detective Jacqueline ‘Jack’ Cooper (Grimes-Beech) is a street-smart rookie with a complicated personal life that threatens to eclipse the bright light of her policing prowess. The unit is overseen by larger-than-life Staff Inspector Fiona Currie (Crewson) – a formidable boss who works overtime to keep the weekly case board clear and the streets safe.

From the producing and writing team behind the hit TV series SAVING HOPE and ROOKIE BLUE, THE DETAIL joins CTV’s previously announced robust midseason schedule that also includes the 2018 reboot of hit television series ROSEANNE, new dramas DECEPTION, THE CROSSING, Shonda Rhimes’ FOR THE PEOPLE and GREY’S ANATOMY spinoff STATION 19, as well as the return of MASTERCHEF CANADA.

The premiere episode (available for media review here), entitled “Wake Up Call” (Sunday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET/MT on CTV and CTV GO), opens with Detective Jack Cooper (Grimes-Beech), who, while reeling from a shocking revelation in her personal life, throws herself into the investigation of an apparent suicide with her partner Detective Stevie Hall (Griffin), who’s dealing with a shock of her own after a romantic figure from her past returns. As the two partners investigate the life of the deceased under the watchful eye of Staff Inspector Fiona Currie (Crewson), they uncover a story of betrayal that mirrors their own personal drama and questions whether this was suicide or murder?

“THE DETAIL ushers in a new onscreen status quo – where a police procedural anchored by three strong female lead characters surprises no one,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “THE DETAIL is a powerful addition to our exciting mid-season and Sunday night slate, and we can’t wait for viewers to watch the action unfold and meet the show’s brilliant, funny, flawed, and very real characters.”

“I am proud to work with our partners at CTV and eOne on this timely female-led series,” said Ilana Frank, Executive Producer, THE DETAIL. “Angela, Shenae and Wendy perfectly capture these strong, complicated and authentically flawed characters that struggle against the obstacles that women face in their personal and professional lives every day.”

Depicting topical, up-to-the-minute cases and stories seen through a distinctly and unapologetically female lens, THE DETAIL celebrates a robust, behind-the-scenes talent pool of women writers, directors, producers, and key consultants. Driving the smart, raw, funny, and realistic narrative are: Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner Ley Lukins (SAVING HOPE, LOST GIRL), who is also series developer; Executive Producers Ilana Frank, Linda Pope (SAVING HOPE, ROOKIE BLUE), Sally Wainwright (LAST TANGO IN HALIFAX), Nicola Shindler (TRUST ME), and Entertainment One’s Jocelyn Hamilton (CARDINAL); Sonia Hosko (SAVING HOPE, ROOKIE BLUE) is Co-executive producer. Also included are consulting producer Kathy Avrich Johnson, writers Naledi Jackson, Sandra Chwialkowska, Katrina Saville and Sarah Goodman. Directors on the series include Jordan Canning (SPACE RIDERS) and Sara St. Onge (YOU, ME, HER).

The all-star ensemble cast includes David Cubitt (MEDIUM, VAN HELSING) as Detective Kyle Price, Stevie’s old flame and new co-worker at the division; Matthew Edison (THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE) as Stevie’s husband Jono Hall; Al Mukadam (SECOND JEN, SPUN OUT) as the well-connected Detective Aaron Finch; and Matt Gordon (Room, ROOKIE BLUE) as Detective Donnie Sullivan, the surly yet lovable lug of homicide.

Guest stars in the inaugural season include Ben Bass (ROOKIE BLUE) as Marc Savage, Jack’s silver-tongued boyfriend; David Ferry (LEGION) as Harry Barker, Stevie’s step-father and retired cop; as well as appearances by Shelia McCarthy (LITTLE MOSQUE ON THE PRAIRIE), Sergio Di Zio (FLASHPOINT), Kevin Hanchard (ORPHAN BLACK), Huse Madhavji (SAVING HOPE), Jordan Todosey (DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION), Kari Matchett (Maudie, COVERT AFFAIRS), Latoya Webb (DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION), Rebecca Liddiard (HUDINI & DOYLE), Alex Carter (CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION), Mark Rendall (TRANSPORTER, VERSAILLES), Ian D. Clark (ANNE WITH AN E, AVONLEA), and Josh Beech.

Encore presentations of THE DETAIL air Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/MT on CTV. THE DETAIL can also be seen on demand at CTV.ca, on CTV GO, and through video on demand partners, such as Bell Fibe TV (visit CTV.ca for local listings).

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

