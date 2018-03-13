Bell Media and Its Partners Take Home 52 Awards at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards

Bell Media congratulates its production partners, team members, and talent on a stellar performance at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards. Garnering a total of 52 awards across television, film, and digital, Bell Media continues to be recognized for its ongoing commitment to creating exceptional original Canadian content.
With a total of 33 wins in television and digital categories, Bell Media and its partners took home four of the major television awards handed out at last night’s closing gala, including Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series (Billy Campbell, CARDINAL), Best Lead Actress, Drama Series (Tatiana Maslany, ORPHAN BLACK), and two awards for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – Best Reality/Competition Program or Series, and the Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show.
Viewers can catch a full recap of the Canadian Screen Awards, including red carpet arrivals and behind-the-scenes coverage, with ETALK’s special ETALK AT THE CSAs, airing tonight (Monday, March 12) at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO, and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Two and CTV GO.
“We are immensely proud of the achievements of Bell Media team members and partners who continue to produce the very best original Canadian series and films,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “My biggest congratulations to our inspiring award winners and nominees across news, sports, scripted, factual, reality, lifestyle, and music programming, many of whom we welcomed and celebrated at Bell Media House this past week.”
“As well, congratulations to Beth Janson and everyone at the Academy on another spectacular Canadian Screen Week and Awards.”
CTV’s acclaimed Canadian drama series CARDINAL, from Sienna Films and eOne in association with CTV, garnered a total of six awards, including Campbell’s Best Lead Actor win, Best Supporting Actress, Drama for Allie MacDonald, and Best Original Music, Fiction for Todor Kobakov.
CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA from Insight Productions took home six awards, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series for the fourth year in a row; Best Direction, Reality/Competition; Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition; and the Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show.
Space’s juggernaut sci-fi drama ORPHAN BLACK from Temple Street Productions secured three wins for its final season, including Tatiana Maslany being named Best Lead Actress, Drama Series for the fifth year in a row; Best Writing, Drama Series; and Best Achievement in Make-Up. In addition, Space’s WYNONNA EARP was recognized with the digital award for Best Cross-Platform Project – Fiction.
The CraveTV Original Series LETTERKENNY, from New Metric Media, won in two significant categories for the second year in a row: Best Direction, Comedy, and Best Writing, Comedy.
Bell Media Original Productions’ CANADA IN A DAY took home two awards, including Best Direction, Documentary Program, and Best Picture Editing, Documentary.
THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW from Bell Media Studios was named Best Talk Program or Series for the third year in a row; Discovery’s Original Production MAYDAY won Best Factual Series; THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS was recognized as Best Live Entertainment Special; and RUSH: TIME STAND STILL, supported by premium pay TV network The Movie Network, was recognized as Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series.
With a near sweep of its eight nomination categories, TSN took home seven awards, more than all other sports broadcasters combined, including Best Sports Host for James Duthie (2017 TRADECENTRE), Best Sports Analyst for Jack Armstrong (RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN), Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer for Luke Wileman (2016 MLS CUP), and Best Live Sports Event (2016 MLS CUP).
CTV News received two awards, with CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME winning Best National Newscast, and W5 being recognized with the prestigious Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research.
Bell Media-supported films won 19 awards, led by Maudie winning all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best Motion Picture, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Sally Hawkins); Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Ethan Hawke); and Achievement in Direction (Aisling Walsh). The Breadwinner won for Adapted Screenplay in addition to three awards for Achievements in Music and Sound. Hochelaga, Land of Souls also received four awards, recognized for its Art Direction/Production Design, Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Overall Sound. Support for films comes from The Harold Greenberg Fund/Le Fonds Harold Greenberg, as well as pre-buys and acquisitions from premium pay TV networks The Movie Network and Super Écran.
In addition, Bell Media congratulates Bell Let’s Talk on being recognized with the 2018 Humanitarian Award. This Special Award, accepted by Bell Let’s Talk Chair Mary Deacon, recognizes an extraordinary humanitarian contribution or act of compassion.
One of its most-anticipated broadcasts of the year, ETALK caps off its coverage of Canadian Screen Week with full coverage from last night’s Canadian Screen Awards gala. Devon Soltendieck reports from the show’s red carpet riser and Danielle Graham hosts winners and stars in ETALK’s backstage lounge, including CSA winners Tatiana Maslany, Billy Campbell, the cast of LETTERKENNY, Margaret Atwood, and Sarah Gadon. ETALK’s special ETALK AT THE CSAs airs tonight (Monday, March 12) at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO, and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Two and CTV GO.
The full list of Bell Media television and film winners includes:
Television and Digital Awards (33)
CTV
CTV/Bell Media Studios
THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW
Bell Media Studios
Best Talk Program or Series
Michelle Crespi, John Simpson
CTV Original Programming
CARDINAL
Sienna Films and eOne in association with CTV
Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series
Billy Campbell
Best Supporting Actress, Drama
Allie MacDonald
Best Original Music, Fiction
Todor Kobakov
Best Photography, Drama
Steve Cosens
Best Picture Editing, Drama
Teresa De Luca
Best Achievement in Casting
Jon Comerford
THE AMAZING RACE CANADA
Insight Production Company Ltd.
Best Reality/Competition Program or Series
John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Steff Millman, Catherine Petersen
Best Direction, Reality/Competition
Rob Brunner
Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition
“Can I See Your Kuna?” – Ryan Shaw
Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition
“Finale” – Al Manson, Jonathan Dowler, Clare Elson, John Niedzielski, Jay Prychidny, Jordan Wood, Michael Tersigni
Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition
“Can I See Your Kuna?” – Mark Lysakowski, Rob Brunner, Jennifer Pratt
Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show
John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Steff Millman, Catherine Petersen
CANADA IN A DAY
Screen Siren Pictures Inc.
Best Direction, Documentary Program
Trish Dolman
Best Picture Editing, Documentary
Nick Hector
THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS
Insight Production Company Ltd.
Best Live Entertainment Special
John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Randy Lennox, Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, Lindsay Cox, Pam De Montmorency, Tracy Galvin, Kristeen Von Hagen, Luciano Casimiri, Mark Vreeken, Howard Baggley, Simon Bowers, Doug McClement, Alex Nadon
TSN
2016 MLS CUP
Best Live Sports Event
Jim Panousis and Steve Abitrante
Best Direction, Live Sports Event
Richard Wells
Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer
Luke Wileman
2016 GREY CUP
Best Sports Opening/Tease
Craig Chambers, Devon Burns, Troy Hacock
2017 TRADECENTRE
Best Sports Host
James Duthie
Raptors Basketball on TSN
Best Sports Analyst
Jack Armstrong
THE MISSION
Best Sports Feature Segment
Josh Shiaman, Brent Blanchard, Sid Bailey, and Gary Hawke
CTV NEWS
CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME
Best National Newscast
W5
Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research
“W5: Making a Terrorist” – Madeline McNair, Brennan Lefler, Victor Malarek
Space
ORPHAN BLACK
Boat Rocker Media
Best Achievement in Make-Up
“To Right the Wrongs of Many” – Stephen Lynch
Best Writing, Drama Series
“To Right the Wrongs of Many” – Graeme Manson, Renee St. Cyr
Best Lead Actress, Drama Series
Tatiana Maslany
WYNONNA EARP Digital
Best Cross-Platform Project – Fiction
Daniel Dales, Jarrett Sherman, Alex Lalonde, Emily Andras, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox
CraveTV
LETTERKENNY
New Metric Media Inc.
Best Direction, Comedy
“The Election” – Jacob Tierney
Best Writing, Comedy
“Relationships” – Jacob Tierney, Jared Keeso
Discovery
MAYDAY
Cineflix (Mayday 16) Inc.
Best Factual Series
Alex Bystram, Kim Bondi, Martin Pupp
The Movie Network
RUSH: TIME STAND STILL
Fadoo Productions
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series
Allan Weinrib, Pegi Cecconi, Ray Danniels, John Virant, Corey Russell
THE MOVIE NETWORK, THE HAROLD GREENBERG FUND/LE FONDS HAROLD GREENBERG (19)
Maudie
Equity and development financing by The Harold Greenberg Fund
Pre-buy by The Movie Network
Best Motion Picture
Bob Cooper, Mary Young Leckie, Mary Sexton, Susan Mullen
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins
Achievement in Direction
Aisling Walsh
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Ethan Hawke
Original Screenplay
Sherry White
Achievement in Costume Design
Trysha Bakker
Achievement in Editing
Stephen O’Connell
The Breadwinner
Equity and development financing by The Harold Greenberg Fund
Pre-buy by The Movie Network
Achievement in Music – Original Score
Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
Achievement in Music – Original Song
Qais Essar, Joshua Hill – “The Crown Sleeps”
Achievement in Sound Editing
Nelson Ferreira, John Elliot, J.R. Fountain, Dashen Naidoo, Tyler Whitham
Adapted Screenplay
Anita Doron
Hochelaga, Land of Souls | Hochelaga, Terre des Âmes
Equity investment by Le Fonds Harold Greenberg
Pre-buy by Super Écran
Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction artistique
François Séguin
Achievement in Cinematography | Meilleures images
Nicolas Bolduc
Achievement in Overall Sound | Meilleur son d’ensemble
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Daniel Bisson, Louis-Antoine Lassonde
Achievement in Visual Effects | Meilleurs effets visuels
Alain Lachance, Yann Jouannic, Hugo Léveillé, Nadège Bozetti, Antonin Messier-Turcotte, Thibault Deloof, Francis Bernard
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World
Pre-buy by The Movie Network
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary
Catherine Bainbridge, Christina Fon, Linda Ludwick, Lisa Roth, Stevie Salas, Tim Johnson, Diana Holtzberg, Jan Rofekamp, Ernest Webb
Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary
Alfonso Maiorana
Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary
Benjamin Duffield, Jeremiah Hayes
The Ravenous | Les affamés
Equity investment by Le Fonds Harold Greenberg
Pre-buy by Super Écran
Achievement in Make-Up | Meilleurs maquillages
Érik Gosselin, Marie-France Guy