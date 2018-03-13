Bell Media and Its Partners Take Home 52 Awards at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards

Bell Media congratulates its production partners, team members, and talent on a stellar performance at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards. Garnering a total of 52 awards across television, film, and digital, Bell Media continues to be recognized for its ongoing commitment to creating exceptional original Canadian content.

With a total of 33 wins in television and digital categories, Bell Media and its partners took home four of the major television awards handed out at last night’s closing gala, including Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series (Billy Campbell, CARDINAL), Best Lead Actress, Drama Series (Tatiana Maslany, ORPHAN BLACK), and two awards for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – Best Reality/Competition Program or Series, and the Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show.

Viewers can catch a full recap of the Canadian Screen Awards, including red carpet arrivals and behind-the-scenes coverage, with ETALK’s special ETALK AT THE CSAs, airing tonight (Monday, March 12) at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO, and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Two and CTV GO.

“We are immensely proud of the achievements of Bell Media team members and partners who continue to produce the very best original Canadian series and films,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “My biggest congratulations to our inspiring award winners and nominees across news, sports, scripted, factual, reality, lifestyle, and music programming, many of whom we welcomed and celebrated at Bell Media House this past week.”

“As well, congratulations to Beth Janson and everyone at the Academy on another spectacular Canadian Screen Week and Awards.”

CTV’s acclaimed Canadian drama series CARDINAL, from Sienna Films and eOne in association with CTV, garnered a total of six awards, including Campbell’s Best Lead Actor win, Best Supporting Actress, Drama for Allie MacDonald, and Best Original Music, Fiction for Todor Kobakov.

CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA from Insight Productions took home six awards, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series for the fourth year in a row; Best Direction, Reality/Competition; Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition; and the Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show.

Space’s juggernaut sci-fi drama ORPHAN BLACK from Temple Street Productions secured three wins for its final season, including Tatiana Maslany being named Best Lead Actress, Drama Series for the fifth year in a row; Best Writing, Drama Series; and Best Achievement in Make-Up. In addition, Space’s WYNONNA EARP was recognized with the digital award for Best Cross-Platform Project – Fiction.

The CraveTV Original Series LETTERKENNY, from New Metric Media, won in two significant categories for the second year in a row: Best Direction, Comedy, and Best Writing, Comedy.

Bell Media Original Productions’ CANADA IN A DAY took home two awards, including Best Direction, Documentary Program, and Best Picture Editing, Documentary.

THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW from Bell Media Studios was named Best Talk Program or Series for the third year in a row; Discovery’s Original Production MAYDAY won Best Factual Series; THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS was recognized as Best Live Entertainment Special; and RUSH: TIME STAND STILL, supported by premium pay TV network The Movie Network, was recognized as Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series.

With a near sweep of its eight nomination categories, TSN took home seven awards, more than all other sports broadcasters combined, including Best Sports Host for James Duthie (2017 TRADECENTRE), Best Sports Analyst for Jack Armstrong (RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN), Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer for Luke Wileman (2016 MLS CUP), and Best Live Sports Event (2016 MLS CUP).

CTV News received two awards, with CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME winning Best National Newscast, and W5 being recognized with the prestigious Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research.

Bell Media-supported films won 19 awards, led by Maudie winning all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best Motion Picture, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Sally Hawkins); Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Ethan Hawke); and Achievement in Direction (Aisling Walsh). The Breadwinner won for Adapted Screenplay in addition to three awards for Achievements in Music and Sound. Hochelaga, Land of Souls also received four awards, recognized for its Art Direction/Production Design, Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Overall Sound. Support for films comes from The Harold Greenberg Fund/Le Fonds Harold Greenberg, as well as pre-buys and acquisitions from premium pay TV networks The Movie Network and Super Écran.

In addition, Bell Media congratulates Bell Let’s Talk on being recognized with the 2018 Humanitarian Award. This Special Award, accepted by Bell Let’s Talk Chair Mary Deacon, recognizes an extraordinary humanitarian contribution or act of compassion.

One of its most-anticipated broadcasts of the year, ETALK caps off its coverage of Canadian Screen Week with full coverage from last night’s Canadian Screen Awards gala. Devon Soltendieck reports from the show’s red carpet riser and Danielle Graham hosts winners and stars in ETALK’s backstage lounge, including CSA winners Tatiana Maslany, Billy Campbell, the cast of LETTERKENNY, Margaret Atwood, and Sarah Gadon. ETALK’s special ETALK AT THE CSAs airs tonight (Monday, March 12) at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO, and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Two and CTV GO.

The full list of Bell Media television and film winners includes:

Television and Digital Awards (33)

CTV

CTV/Bell Media Studios

THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW

Bell Media Studios

Best Talk Program or Series

Michelle Crespi, John Simpson

CTV Original Programming

CARDINAL

Sienna Films and eOne in association with CTV

Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series

Billy Campbell

Best Supporting Actress, Drama

Allie MacDonald

Best Original Music, Fiction

Todor Kobakov

Best Photography, Drama

Steve Cosens

Best Picture Editing, Drama

Teresa De Luca

Best Achievement in Casting

Jon Comerford

THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

Insight Production Company Ltd.

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Steff Millman, Catherine Petersen

Best Direction, Reality/Competition

Rob Brunner

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Can I See Your Kuna?” – Ryan Shaw

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition

“Finale” – Al Manson, Jonathan Dowler, Clare Elson, John Niedzielski, Jay Prychidny, Jordan Wood, Michael Tersigni

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Can I See Your Kuna?” – Mark Lysakowski, Rob Brunner, Jennifer Pratt

Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show

John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Steff Millman, Catherine Petersen

CANADA IN A DAY

Screen Siren Pictures Inc.

Best Direction, Documentary Program

Trish Dolman

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

Nick Hector

THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS

Insight Production Company Ltd.

Best Live Entertainment Special

John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Randy Lennox, Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, Lindsay Cox, Pam De Montmorency, Tracy Galvin, Kristeen Von Hagen, Luciano Casimiri, Mark Vreeken, Howard Baggley, Simon Bowers, Doug McClement, Alex Nadon

TSN

2016 MLS CUP

Best Live Sports Event

Jim Panousis and Steve Abitrante

Best Direction, Live Sports Event

Richard Wells

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

Luke Wileman

2016 GREY CUP

Best Sports Opening/Tease

Craig Chambers, Devon Burns, Troy Hacock

2017 TRADECENTRE

Best Sports Host

James Duthie

Raptors Basketball on TSN

Best Sports Analyst

Jack Armstrong

THE MISSION

Best Sports Feature Segment

Josh Shiaman, Brent Blanchard, Sid Bailey, and Gary Hawke

CTV NEWS

CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME

Best National Newscast



Lisa LaFlamme, David Hughes, Rosa Hwang, Allan Myers, Allan Black

W5

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

“W5: Making a Terrorist” – Madeline McNair, Brennan Lefler, Victor Malarek

Space

ORPHAN BLACK

Boat Rocker Media

Best Achievement in Make-Up

“To Right the Wrongs of Many” – Stephen Lynch

Best Writing, Drama Series

“To Right the Wrongs of Many” – Graeme Manson, Renee St. Cyr

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

Tatiana Maslany

WYNONNA EARP Digital

Best Cross-Platform Project – Fiction

Daniel Dales, Jarrett Sherman, Alex Lalonde, Emily Andras, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox

CraveTV

LETTERKENNY

New Metric Media Inc.

Best Direction, Comedy

“The Election” – Jacob Tierney

Best Writing, Comedy

“Relationships” – Jacob Tierney, Jared Keeso

Discovery

MAYDAY

Cineflix (Mayday 16) Inc.

Best Factual Series

Alex Bystram, Kim Bondi, Martin Pupp

The Movie Network

RUSH: TIME STAND STILL

Fadoo Productions

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

Allan Weinrib, Pegi Cecconi, Ray Danniels, John Virant, Corey Russell

THE MOVIE NETWORK, THE HAROLD GREENBERG FUND/LE FONDS HAROLD GREENBERG (19)

Maudie

Equity and development financing by The Harold Greenberg Fund

Pre-buy by The Movie Network

Best Motion Picture

Bob Cooper, Mary Young Leckie, Mary Sexton, Susan Mullen

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins

Achievement in Direction

Aisling Walsh

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Ethan Hawke

Original Screenplay

Sherry White

Achievement in Costume Design

Trysha Bakker

Achievement in Editing

Stephen O’Connell

The Breadwinner

Equity and development financing by The Harold Greenberg Fund

Pre-buy by The Movie Network

Achievement in Music – Original Score

Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna

Achievement in Music – Original Song

Qais Essar, Joshua Hill – “The Crown Sleeps”

Achievement in Sound Editing

Nelson Ferreira, John Elliot, J.R. Fountain, Dashen Naidoo, Tyler Whitham

Adapted Screenplay

Anita Doron

Hochelaga, Land of Souls | Hochelaga, Terre des Âmes

Equity investment by Le Fonds Harold Greenberg

Pre-buy by Super Écran

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction artistique

François Séguin

Achievement in Cinematography | Meilleures images

Nicolas Bolduc

Achievement in Overall Sound | Meilleur son d’ensemble

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Daniel Bisson, Louis-Antoine Lassonde

Achievement in Visual Effects | Meilleurs effets visuels

Alain Lachance, Yann Jouannic, Hugo Léveillé, Nadège Bozetti, Antonin Messier-Turcotte, Thibault Deloof, Francis Bernard

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Pre-buy by The Movie Network

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

Catherine Bainbridge, Christina Fon, Linda Ludwick, Lisa Roth, Stevie Salas, Tim Johnson, Diana Holtzberg, Jan Rofekamp, Ernest Webb

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary

Alfonso Maiorana

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

Benjamin Duffield, Jeremiah Hayes

The Ravenous | Les affamés

Equity investment by Le Fonds Harold Greenberg

Pre-buy by Super Écran

Achievement in Make-Up | Meilleurs maquillages

Érik Gosselin, Marie-France Guy

