All-Star Lineup of Presenters & Performers Announced for 2018 Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards on December 1

The greatest night of the year to be Canadian just got even better with the announcement of a blockbuster lineup of presenters and performers scheduled to appear at the Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards on December 1 in Toronto.

Catherine O’Hara, Russell Peters, Barenaked Ladies, Sarah McLachlan, Andrew Loog Oldham, Whitehorse, Marie-Mai, The Tenors, Dr. Roberta Bondar, Max Kerman, Ginette Reno and Wendy Crewson are set to appear on the show, where nine Canadians will be celebrated and inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Also confirmed to attend and walk the red carpet are Kurt Browning, Karen Kain, Rex Harrington, Veronica Tennant, Evelyn Hart, Sonia Rodriguez, Randy Bachman, Donovan Bailey and Team Canada ’72 members Paul Henderson, Pat Stapleton, Red Berenson, Frank Mahovlich and Pete Mahovlich.

Watch for more names to be announced prior to the show.

Tickets to see the 2018 Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards show are on sale www.ticketmaster.ca.

This year’s Inductees are:

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Arts and Entertainment)

(Arts and Entertainment) Andrea Martin (Arts and Entertainment)

(Arts and Entertainment) Col. Chris Hadfield (Science and Technology)

(Science and Technology) Leonard Cohen (Legend Inductee)

(Legend Inductee) Andy Kim (Arts and Entertainment

(Arts and Entertainment Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (Sports and Athletics)

(Sports and Athletics) Jimmy Pattison (Business and Entrepreneurship)

CTV is the broadcast partner of Canada’s Walk of Fame. CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS will air on CTV and on the CTV app in December.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

