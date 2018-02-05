THE VOICE Returns to CTV as 2018 Spring Schedule Confirmed

CTV confirmed today further details of its spring schedule, including the return of THE VOICE to the CTV lineup. Joining CTV’s previously announced highly anticipated spring series including DECEPTION, FOR THE PEOPLE, THE CROSSING, and the GREY’S ANATOMY spinoff recently entitled STATION 19, the schedule features the one-hour detective drama THE DETAIL, the hit CSA-nominated culinary competition MASTERCHEF CANADA, and the revival of iconic sitcom ROSEANNE. The network also confirmed premiere dates for three new comedies coming to CTV Two: LIVING BIBLICALLY, SPLITTING UP TOGETHER, and ALEX, INC.

Among the highlights:

This February, CTV hits all the high notes with the return of THE VOICE , airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning Feb. 26 . Three-time Grammy ® Award winner Kelly Clarkson joins Season 14 with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys.

From the producing and writing team behind the hit CTV series SAVING HOPE, THE DETAIL airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET /MT , beginning March 25 . Shenae Grimes-Beech (90210) stars as street smart Detective Jacqueline 'Jack' Cooper, who has keen investigative skills, but a messy personal life. Her mentor, Detective Stevie Hall (Angela Griffin, CORONATION STREET) is an experienced interrogator whose keen observation of the human condition allows her to extricate information from suspects and witnesses alike. Overseen by their larger-than-life boss, Staff Inspector Fiona Currie (Wendy Crewson, SAVING HOPE) is the formidable head of the unit who works overtime to keep the weekly case board clear and the streets safe.

CTV's hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF CANADA serves up Season 5, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT , beginning April 3 on CTV and CTV GO. Marking a return to the MASTERCHEF CANADA kitchen are distinguished Canadian judges Michael Bonacini (O&B restaurant empire), Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation in Hong Kong), and Claudio Aprile (Copetin Restaurant & Bar).

After 20 years, the Conner family returns in the revival of one of TV's most popular sitcoms ROSEANNE , airing with a special one-hour premiere on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, before moving to its regular timeslot, Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. ET /MT , beginning April 3 . The iconic series features the complete original cast with Roseanne Barr at its epicenter. The revival will explore life, death, and everything in between.

Season 3 of heart-pounding medical drama CODE BLACK returns Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT , beginning May 2 on CTV and CTV GO.

Bringing athletes together from around the world in an intense competition, AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: USA VS. THE WORLD airs in a three-hour special on March 11 at 7 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, where four teams from North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, will battle on the tough, four-stage national finals course.

CTV Two also picks up three new comedies:

LIVING BIBLICALLY is a story about Chip Curry (Jay R. Ferguson, TWIN PEAKS), a modern day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible, airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. MT , beginning Feb 26 , before moving to its regular timeslot, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT , beginning March 13 .

SPLITTING UP TOGETHER is the ironic story of Lena (Jenna Fischer, THE OFFICE) and Martin (Oliver Hudson, SCREAM QUEENS) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. MT , beginning March 27

Based on entrepreneur Alex Blumberg's successful podcast "StartUp", ALEX, INC. stars Zach Braff (SCRUBS) as a journalist and family man who quits his job to start his own company, airing Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. MT , beginning March 28 .

Below is a confirmed list of CTV and CTV Two’s 2018 midseason premiere schedule:

Viewers can catch up on full episodes of CTV series live and on demand on the CTV GO app and at CTV.ca. All times ET/MT. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

CTV

Sundays

7 p.m. / 8 p.m. – AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: USA VS. THE WORLD airs March 11 – *NEW THREE-HOUR SPECIAL*

9 p.m. – THE DETAIL premieres March 25 – *NEW*

10 p.m. / 7 p.m. – DECEPTION premieres March 11– *NEW*

Mondays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – THE VOICE returns Feb. 26 – *NEW SEASON*

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – THE CROSSING premieres April 2 – *NEW*

Tuesdays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – ROSEANNE premieres March 27 – *NEW ONE-HOUR PREMIERE*

9 p.m. / 8 p.m. – MASTERCHEF CANADA returns April 3

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – FOR THE PEOPLE premieres March 13 – *NEW*

Wednesdays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – CODE BLACK returns May 2

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – DESIGNATED SURVIVOR returns Feb. 28

Thursdays

9 p.m. – STATION 19 premieres March 22 – *NEW TWO-HOUR PREMIERE*

CTV Two

Mondays

9:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. – LIVING BIBLICALLY premieres Feb. 26 – *NEW*

Tuesdays

9:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. – SPLITTING UP TOGETHER premieres March 27– *NEW*

Wednesdays

8:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m. – ALEX, INC. premieres March 28 – *NEW*

9:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. – AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE moves to a new timeslot March 28 – *NEW TIMESLOT*

Thursdays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – GOTHAM returns March 1 – *NEW TO CTV TWO*

Fridays

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. – MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns on March 2 – *NEW TWO-HOUR PREMIERE*

10 p.m. / 8 p.m. – ONCE UPON A TIME premieres on March 2 before moving to its regular timeslot on March 9 at 9 p.m. / 10 p.m.

