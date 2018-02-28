THE SOCIAL Marks Milestone 1,000th Episode, March 9 on CTV

CTV’s most buzzworthy round-table chat, THE SOCIAL (@TheSocialCTV), celebrates its milestone 1,000th episode on Friday, March 9 at 1 p.m. ET on CTV and CTV GO, it was announced today. The network also confirmed plans are in place to produce a Facebook Live 360 degree broadcast of THE SOCIAL’s landmark episode simultaneously on Facebook.com/TheSocialCTV, providing an in-depth, interactive companion viewing experience for fans across Canada and around the world.

Captivating audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast with its trademark, up-to-the-minute frank discussion and debate on trending current events, lifestyle, and entertainment topics, Canadian Screen Award nominee for Best Talk Series THE SOCIAL is a key player in CTV’s #1 daytime lineup. This season to date, THE SOCIAL’s average audience on CTV has grown year over year in the key A18-34 demo, particularly among young females. Now in its fifth season, the country’s most-watched Canadian lifestyle program among all key demos garners an average weekly reach of 3 million viewers on CTV, CTV Two, and E!.

In the special retrospective episode, co-hosts Melissa Grelo (@melissagrelo), Cynthia Loyst (@cynthialoyst), Lainey Lui (@LaineyGossip), Marci Ien (@MarciIen), along with Digital Correspondent Jess Allen (@jessieraeallen) and special surprise guests debate topics curated by loyal fans and viewers. In addition, THE SOCIAL marks the occasion with a look back at the most touching and memorable experiences from the past five seasons and the funniest moments in the show’s history. Pulling back the curtain, the series will also showcase the teamwork and dedication that brings the daily show to life.

Beginning Friday, March 2, viewers can visit Facebook.com/TheSocialCTV to vote on the topics they wish to see featured in the landmark episode. Fans can join the conversation across their social platforms using the hashtag #TheSocial1000.

The milestone 1,000th episode introduces a whole new way for fans of THE SOCIAL to engage with the show in real time through a simultaneous Facebook Live 360 degree broadcast – an immersive, interactive viewing experience that invites viewers to participate in the special from the perspective of being on set in the studio audience. The result of a special collaboration between CTV and Facebook, the live stream offers a full 360-degree view of the studio and enables fans to comment and interact with the program throughout the special, integrating its social audience like never before.

“This is a show where women’s voices and expertise are celebrated in front of the camera, behind the scenes and in our content.” said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President and Head, Bell Media Studios. “THE SOCIAL is a staple for Canadian viewers who enjoy and engage with our honest, topical, relatable, and meaningful conversations each day and for the next 1,000 to come.”

THE SOCIAL co-hosts share what they hope the next 1,000 episodes will bring:

“I hope that in the next 1,000 episodes, we will be able to see how movements we discuss today like #MeToo or the lack of diversity in representation in the workplace, and others, have evolved for the better,” said moderator and co-host Melissa Grelo. “I believe THE SOCIAL has contributed a lot to the discussions that all Canadians are having about equality and fairness in all facets of life. I also hope that the next 1,000 episodes continue to represent what good, strong, healthy debates look like. We don’t all share the same perspectives, but we do love and respect one another deeply. I look forward to pushing the conversations forward!”

“I gained five close friends from THE SOCIAL. Cynthia, Jess, Marci, Melissa, Jess, and Traci are among the most important people in my life. And every day on the show, I feel like we’re talking to our friends across Canada. Going forward, that’s what I hope for more of: friendship, conversation, understanding, and fun,” said co-host and Canada’s foremost gossip blogger Lainey Lui. “I have learned so much from THE SOCIAL – from my colleagues, from our audience, and from our guests. Like… I actually bake now! And I know how to cook so many things! So, by the time our 2,000th episode comes around, I wonder if I’ll be a proper chef?”

“I hope the next 1,000 episodes will bring more laughs, more surprises, and more Momoa!,” said relationship expert and co-host Cynthia Loyst. “I would also love to visit viewers from across this wonderful country, perhaps a special episode on the road? I dare to dream!”

“Let’s continue the conversation,” said veteran journalist and co-host Marci Ien. “What I love the most about THE SOCIAL is that it’s a safe place to share our opinions and we aren’t afraid of tackling real topics that resonate with our viewers. I hope the next 1,000 episodes bring honest discussions about what Canadians are facing in their everyday lives and we will continue to share our stories – in my case, overshare!”

“I’m sure every age believes they are living in especially politically charged times but holy smokes, most days it feels as though our time takes the cake,” said THE SOCIAL’s Digital Correspondent Jess Allen. “Maybe it’s social media that has amplified this sense that everyone must have an opinion, whether it’s informed or not; of opinions existing in echo chambers; and of sides being rigidly divided. So continuing to have up-to-speed spirited, engaged, and most importantly, respectful debate and discourse is something I look forward to. Also, more food segments. Because that’s what you call a free lunch.”

Since its debut, THE SOCIAL remains the daily destination for fresh perspectives and unfiltered discussions on topics that resonate with Canadians. With lifestyle experts, beauty regimens, red carpet recaps, fashion tips, and distinctive guests, week after week THE SOCIAL has resonated with viewers from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Before THE SOCIAL commemorates its 1,000th milestone episode (March. 9), below is a list of fun facts to help viewers reflect on the past 999 episodes:

301,000 – Total number of views from the most-watched clip on the @TheSocialCTV Facebook page when Co-Host Cynthia Loyst meets Jason Momoa

195,212 – Highest number of impressions from a single tweet (interview with Fifth Harmony in Season 3)

105,434 – Total number of views from the most-watched @TheSocialCTV Instagram video featuring Co-Host Melissa Grelo’s Jennifer Lopez dance-off

56,789 – Audience members that have attended THE SOCIAL to date

10,565 – Most number of likes on a single @TheSocialCTV Instagram post (photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engagement, posted on Nov. 27, 2017)

999 – Total number of live shows, as of March 8, 2018

263 – Total number of one-on-one celebrity interviews the co-hosts have conducted in-studio

110 – Number of 5th chair guests, other than with regular Digital Correspondent Jess Allen

100 – Total number of fitness segments the co-hosts have completed

60 – Amount of production crew per episode

42 – Number of food-related field shoots THE SOCIAL’s resident foodie and digital correspondent, Jess Allen, has completed

34 – Total books read for THE SOCIAL Chapter

10 – Number of times Co-Host Lainey Lui has joined THE SOCIAL live from L.A. while covering the Oscars

8 – Number of cameras to shoot the daily live show

5 – Current season

2 – Total number of times #THESOCIALCTV has trended nationwide, which was when Justin Trudeau joined THE SOCIAL’s Bell Let’s Talk Day Special, and Co-Host Lainey Lui debuted #ChineseOxBuns

1 – Number of non-human guests who joined the conversation live in-studio: Miss Piggy!

THE SOCIAL airs live weekdays at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. AT) on CTV. Episodes also air at 2 p.m. ET on CTV Two, 6 p.m. ET, and at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., and 2 p.m. ET on E! the day following their broadcast premieres. THE SOCIAL is also available live on CTV GO (visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times), as well as on demand across CTV’s digital platforms including CTV.ca and TheSocial.ca.

