Iconic Music Series AMERICAN IDOL Lands on CTV Two, March 11

CTV announced today the acquisition of beloved singing competition AMERICAN IDOL from FremantleMedia International to anchor CTV Two’s midseason schedule Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. MT, beginning March 11.

The all-new AMERICAN IDOL joins the previously announced pick up of three new CTV Two midseason comedies – LIVING BIBLICALLY (Feb. 26), SPLITTING UP TOGETHER (March 27), and ALEX, INC. (March 28). CTV Two also announced today the addition of two more series to the network: GOTHAM, moving to a new Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT time slot beginning March 1, as well as MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, returning to CTV Two Fridays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT with a two-hour premiere on March 2.

“AMERICAN IDOL is a historic franchise,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming. “We are looking forward to reintroducing the series and its star-studded judging panel to Canadians as a new anchor for CTV Two.”

“We’re excited to be working with Bell Media to bring the new season of the original singing competition to Canada,” said Michela Di Mondo, SVP, Sales and Distribution, FremantleMedia International, Canada. “AMERICAN IDOL is an iconic series which has entertained families across Canada for years and we look forward to doing it again.”

Hosted by Emmy® Award winner Ryan Seacrest, who has served as the series host since its inception in 2002, the return of AMERICAN IDOL features superstar judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. To date, AMERICAN IDOL has garnered 57 Emmy nominations and eight wins. Over 15 seasons, the series has launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, among others, who have won 13 GRAMMYS®, two GOLDEN GLOBES®, and an ACADEMY AWARD®. Additionally, contestants have sold more than 61 million albums, resulting in more than 47 Platinum records and more than 444 Billboard #1 hits, and sold more than 257 million digital downloads.

The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off in August 2017, as the Idol Bus traveled across America in its pursuit for talent, covering 23 cities across the country. Auditioning was made easier than ever as hopefuls also had the opportunity to submit audition videos online, as well as via select social media platforms using an official tag, #TheNextIdol, cultivating over 300,000 posts. Also, for the first time in American Idol history, hopefuls had the opportunity to audition through a live stream platform.

