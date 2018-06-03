Hollywood’s Biggest Gets THE ROOKIE and MAGNUM P.I. Lead CTV Acquisitions for 2018/19 Season

CTV announced that it has landed Hollywood’s hottest, big-buzz new series at this year’s Los Angeles Screenings, securing deals with six leading studio partners for seven new dramas, two new dramedies, one new comedy, a talk show starring A-lister Alec Baldwin, and a hot-ticket special that pays tribute to one of the most influential groups of all time. In addition, CTV also confirmed today it has acquired break-out drama THE RESIDENT and a special edition of AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS to expand its star-studded slate.

“Mission accomplished. CTV has secured the most coveted series from Hollywood, including two of the year’s biggest drama gets, THE ROOKIE and MAGNUM P.I.,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “Big stars, great stories and best-in-class drama, comedy and reality; we look forward to introducing Canadians to another winning lineup this Fall.”

The season’s new slate of series’ and specials includes:

THE ROOKIE , the sought-after and big-buzz new cop series marking the return of Nathan Fillion to primetime television as a man who pursues his dream of joining the LAPD in the midst of a mid-life awakening

MAGNUM P.I. , the must-watch, fun-filled, and action-packed reboot of the classic series featuring ex-Navy SEAL turned private eye Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez)

GOD FRIENDED ME , a humorous and uplifting drama starring Brandon Micheal Hall.

WHISKEY CAVALIER , the high-octane, hour-long action dramedy named after the code name of super FBI agent Will Chase and starring fan-favourites Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan.

Legal thriller THE FIX , a courtroom drama with high-profile attorney and author Marcia Clark at the helm as executive producer

The eponymous, primetime interview series THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW , featuring the three-time Emmy® Award winner and his whip-smart brand of humour while in conversation with compelling personalities

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT , a family-focused single-camera comedy about traditional Irish-Catholic family of 10, inspired by the 1970s childhood of acclaimed writer/executive producer Tim Doyle.

THE RED LINE , a timely, racially charged drama from Hollywood heavyweight producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti and starring TV veteran Noah Wyle

Fast-paced, spy-hunting thriller THE ENEMY WITHIN , in which an FBI agent enlists a locked up, ex-CIA operative(Jennifer Carpenter) to track down a criminal

THE VILLAGE , the heart-warming drama about neighbours who have found a home and a bonded family in an apartment building in Brooklyn

GRAND HOTEL , the soapy upstairs/downstairs drama executive produced by Hollywood A-lister Eva Longoria focusing on the scandals and explosive secrets hiding beneath the picture perfect exterior of a Miami Beach hotel

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS , featuring the very best "AGT" contenders from around the world

Long-awaited special ABBA: THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC, AN ALL-STAR TRIBUTE, featuring the first new ABBA music in 35 years from the legendary pop group

And the sophomore season of compelling medical drama THE RESIDENT, starring fan-favourites Matt Czuchry and Canada's Emily VanCamp

The CTV 2018/19 lineup features an incredible list of stars including Alec Baldwin, Jennifer Carpenter, Matt Czuchry, Nathan Fillion, Scott Foley, Joe Morton, Noah Wyle, and the iconic pop group ABBA. Among the acclaimed, heavy-hitting producers behind new CTV series are Greg Berlanti, Simon Cowell, Tim Doyle, Ava DuVernay, Simon Fuller, Mark Gordon, Peter Lenkov, and Eva Longoria.

CTV and CTV 2’s 2018/19 primetime schedules will be presented at the #CTVUpfront on Thursday, June 7 in Toronto. CTV concluded the 2017/18 season as Canada’s most-watched television network for the 17th year in a row.

