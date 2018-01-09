CTV New Series Premiere Dates Announced: Part 1 of its 2018 Midseason Lineup Includes DECEPTION, FOR THE PEOPLE, THE CROSSING, and GREY’S ANATOMY Spinoff # # # CTV Picks Up Three New Comedies: SPLITTING UP TOGETHER, LIVING BIBLICALLY, and ALEX INC.

CTV announced today Part 1 of the network’s 2018 midseason schedule, featuring premiere dates for new dramas DECEPTION, THE CROSSING, Shonda Rhimes’ FOR THE PEOPLE and GREY’S ANATOMY spinoff, as well as the return of QUANTICO. In addition, the network also announced the pick-up of three new comedies for CTV Two’s midseason schedule: SPLITTING UP TOGETHER, LIVING BIBLICALLY, and ALEX INC.

A new take on the police procedural that appoints a crime-solving magician who helps the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career, DECEPTION airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning March 11 on CTV and CTV GO. Two all-new dramas from primetime’s reigning queen Shonda Rhimes: legal thriller FOR THE PEOPLE airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning March 13 on CTV and CTV GO; and the as yet untitled GREY’S ANATOMY spinoff, following a group of heroic firefighters, airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, kicking off with a special two-hour premiere March 22 on CTV and CTV GO. Described as LOST 2.0, THE CROSSING, which follows refugees from a war-torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in a small American fishing town, airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning April 2 on CTV and CTV GO. Plus, QUANTICO returns for its third season, airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning April 26 on CTV and CTV GO.

Below is a list of CTV’s 2018 midseason premiere schedule – Part 1:

Viewers can catch up on full episodes of CTV series live and on demand on the CTV GO app and at CTV.ca. All times ET/PT. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Sundays

10 p.m. – DECEPTION premieres March 11 on CTV – *NEW*

Mondays

10 p.m. – THE CROSSING premieres April 2 on CTV – *NEW*



Tuesdays

10 p.m. – FOR THE PEOPLE premieres March 13 on CTV – *NEW*

Thursdays

9 p.m. – GREY’S ANATOMY Spinoff kicks off with a two-hour premiere March 22 on CTV – *NEW*

10 p.m. – QUANTICO returns April 26 on CTV – *NEW SEASON*

CTV’s midseason lineup bolsters a previously announced Winter 2018 schedule currently airing that includes the return of THE X-FILES, the 30TH anniversary season of THE AMAZING RACE, international success CARDINAL, along with all-new episodes of breakout hits YOUNG SHELDON and THE GOOD DOCTOR, THIS IS US, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER, and CTV’s all-new original music series and international TV format THE LAUNCH.

As previously announced, Immediately following the conclusion of CTV’s SUPER BOWL LII coverage on Feb. 4, a new episode of THIS IS US will air in the most-coveted timeslot in primetime television, before returning to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Plus, awards season continues with THE 90TH OSCARS, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airing March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO.

Additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks ahead announcing Part 2 of CTV’s midseason schedule, including premiere dates for THE DETAIL, MASTERCHEF CANADA, ROSEANNE, THE VOICE, and the new comedies SPLITTING UP TOGETHER, LIVING BIBLICALLY, and ALEX INC.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

