CTV Announces Heroic 2018 Summer Schedule Anchored By Highly Anticipated, First-Ever THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION

CTV confirmed today details of its summer 2018 schedule anchored by the return of the #1 Canadian series for five consecutive years, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA. CTV’s summer schedule is also stacked with star power including: television veterans Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian in the hot new detective drama TAKE TWO, comedy powerhouses Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman in the new crafty DIY competition series MAKING IT, and worldwide phenomenon Jennifer Lopez in Season 2 of WORLD OF DANCE who take centre stage.

Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, the multiple Canadian Screen Award winner THE AMAZING RACE CANADA welcomes a new cast of racers to the Season 6 starting line, premiering Tuesday, July 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, and delivers a new twist with first-ever THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION. Featuring teachers, first responders, parents, community leaders, mentors, athletes, and other everyday heroes with a story to tell, the most-watched Canadian program of the 2016-17 broadcast year follows 10 intrepid teams as they push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed adventure with the hopes of being the last team standing, in the biggest race this country has ever seen.

Also returning to the CTV schedule this summer are some of Canada’s most-watched competition series including: the action-packed AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR, culinary competition series MASTERCHEF, Emmy® Award-winning pop-culture phenomenon THE $100,000 PYRAMID, and the critically acclaimed true crime comedy TRIAL & ERROR. In addition, the all-new comedy series CORNER GAS ANIMATED inspired by Canadian cult classic CORNER GAS, and the original mystery-crime drama CARTER, starring Jerry O’Connell, make their network debut.

**MEDIA NOTE** Download artwork for CTV programming at BellMedia.ca/PR.

Viewers can catch up on full episodes of CTV series live and on demand on the CTV GO app and at CTV.ca. All times ET/MT. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Among the highlights, new summer series include:

Making its CTV debut is the iconic Canadian series reboot CORNER GAS ANIMATED on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET / MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning June 17 . Created by and starring comedian Brent Butt, the 13-episode, half-hour series sees the return of all the beloved characters of Dog River, Saskatchewan, as they partake in new adventures in an expanded animated universe.

on at on CTV and CTV GO, beginning . Created by and starring comedian Brent Butt, the 13-episode, half-hour series sees the return of all the beloved characters of Dog River, Saskatchewan, as they partake in new adventures in an expanded animated universe. Airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT , beginning June 21 on CTV and CTV GO, TAKE TWO is an upbeat detective series that follows Sam Swift (Rachel Bilson), former star of a hit cop series whose epic public breakdown sends her to rehab. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing rough-and-tumble private investigator Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Although Eddie resents the babysitting gig, he quickly finds his phone ringing off the hook with new clients log to hire the pair.

at / , beginning on CTV and CTV GO, is an upbeat detective series that follows Sam Swift (Rachel Bilson), former star of a hit cop series whose epic public breakdown sends her to rehab. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing rough-and-tumble private investigator Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Although Eddie resents the babysitting gig, he quickly finds his phone ringing off the hook with new clients log to hire the pair. New to CTV this summer is the buzzed-about original mystery-crime drama CARTER , airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT , beginning July 24 on CTV and CTV GO. Starring Jerry O’Connell, the series follows Harley Carter (O’Connell) the star of America’s #1 procedural TV show. When the years in the limelight and an endless blur of parties, premieres, and 16-hour workdays lead to a public humiliation on a red carpet, Harley returns to his small hometown in Canada to recharge. But a real-life murder case forces Harley to prove to the world – and himself – that he doesn’t just play a detective on television.

, airing at , beginning on CTV and CTV GO. Starring Jerry O’Connell, the series follows Harley Carter (O’Connell) the star of America’s #1 procedural TV show. When the years in the limelight and an endless blur of parties, premieres, and 16-hour workdays lead to a public humiliation on a red carpet, Harley returns to his small hometown in Canada to recharge. But a real-life murder case forces Harley to prove to the world – and himself – that he doesn’t just play a detective on television. Executive producers and hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman bring all the laughs this summer in MAKING IT, the lighthearted DIY competition series celebrating creativity and craftiness, airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / MT, beginning July 31 on CTV and CTV GO. Each week, eight amateur artisans take on a series of projects they must complete in their own unique way. As the competition escalates, the amateurs are challenged to master progressively difficult skills, culminating in a craft-off between the most creative and tenacious contestants. Judges include Simon Doonan, creative ambassador for famous high-end retail store Barneys, and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

Returning series:

Dance superstars Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO return to the judging panel for Season 2 of WORLD OF DANCE , airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning May 29 . In partnership with preeminent global dance brand WORLD OF DANCE and hosted by Jenna Dewan, the series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision, and athleticism for a life-altering prize of $1 million dollars.

, airing at on CTV and CTV GO, beginning . In partnership with preeminent global dance brand and hosted by Jenna Dewan, the series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision, and athleticism for a life-altering prize of $1 million dollars. Perennial favourite MASTERCHEF serves up Season 9, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning May 30 , with back-to-back two-hour episodes, before moving to its regular one-hour timeslot Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT , beginning June 13 . Making a return to the MASTERCHEF Kitchen are award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and original MASTERCHEF judge and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. The judges each have eight aprons to hand out to those whom they deem worthy and will mentor throughout the competition. In the end, only one home cook will claim the title of MASTERCHEF and the $250,000 grand prize.

serves up Season 9, at / on CTV and CTV GO, beginning , with back-to-back two-hour episodes, before moving to its regular one-hour timeslot at / , beginning . Making a return to the Kitchen are award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and original MASTERCHEF judge and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. The judges each have eight aprons to hand out to those whom they deem worthy and will mentor throughout the competition. In the end, only one home cook will claim the title of and the $250,000 grand prize. Hosted by Matt Iseman, alongside former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila, and co-host Kristine Leahy (CBS Sports), AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning June 1 , before moving to its regular timeslot, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT , beginning June 18 . Based on the international hit SASUKE, now in its 35 th season in Japan, Season 10 of the series brings new obstacles and several new cities await competitors in their continuing quest for physical excellence. Following the premiere, the special AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: ALL STARS airs Monday , June 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m . MT on CTV and CTV GO.

airs at / on CTV and CTV GO, beginning , before moving to its regular timeslot, at , beginning . Based on the international hit SASUKE, now in its 35 season in Japan, Season 10 of the series brings new obstacles and several new cities await competitors in their continuing quest for physical excellence. Following the premiere, the special airs , at . on CTV and CTV GO. Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning pop-culture phenomenon THE $100,000 PYRAMID returns on Sunday , June 10 at 7 p.m. ET/MT on CTV and CTV GO, before moving to its regular timeslot, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT , beginning June 17 . Hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer and celebrated TV personality Michael Strahan (GOOD MORNING AMERICA), every episode will have $100,000 up for grabs. The hottest stars will team up with players from across the country to take on the timeless war of words, racing against the clock to give and guess clues in one of TV’s all-time great word-association games.

returns on , at on CTV and CTV GO, before moving to its regular timeslot, at , beginning . Hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer and celebrated TV personality Michael Strahan (GOOD MORNING AMERICA), every episode will have $100,000 up for grabs. The hottest stars will team up with players from across the country to take on the timeless war of words, racing against the clock to give and guess clues in one of TV’s all-time great word-association games. Hosted by Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, THE 72ND ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET / MT on CTV and CTV GO.

In the spirit of true crime documentaries, Season 2 of this fish-out-of-water comedy TRIAL & ERROR returns to CTV with back-to-back episodes, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning July 19. The series centers on New York City lawyer Josh Segal (Nicholas D’Agosto, GOTHAM), still relatively a newcomer in a tiny southern town, who is sturdily posed for his next big case there. His mission? To defend the eccentric first lady of East Peck, Lavinia Peck-Foster (Kristin Chenoweth) who suddenly finds herself accused of the bizarre murder of her beloved husband.

Hosted by Emmy and Golden Globe® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, Season 3 of the hilarious panel game show MATCH GAME, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. MT on CTV and CTV GO, beginning June 21, features two contestants as they as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-missing-blank. Celebrity panelists this season include: Laverne Cox, David Arquette, James Van Der Beek, Amy Sedaris, Jenifer Lewis, Anthony Anderson, Christina Ricci, ICE-T, and many more.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

