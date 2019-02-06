Emmy(R) Award-Winning and Acclaimed Comedy ‘MODERN FAMILY’ Picked Up For Its 11th and Final Season

Currently in its 10th season, ABC announced today that it has picked up the Emmy(R) Award-winning series “Modern Family” for an 11th and final season. This wonderfully large and blended family will continue to delight audiences for the 2019-2020 fall schedule with its honest and often hilarious look into the warm and sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family.

“In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of ‘Modern Family,'” said co-creator and executive producer Christopher Lloyd.

“Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don’t yet know about each other’s sex lives,” said co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan.

The series stars Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

