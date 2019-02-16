Citytv Premiere — COOL BLACK NORTH, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Official trailer: https://vimeo.com/316151149

Produced by Second Time Around Productions, in association with Citytv, Cool Black North is a special two-hour presentation celebrating the unique and vibrant Canadian Black Community and its role in our country’s modern identity. Through the personal and professional success stories of 15 interview subjects, the feature-length documentary explores a wide spectrum of life experiences in the arts, entertainment, law, business, science, and social activism.

Wes Hall, Bay St. power broker; Justice Don McLeod; Jully Black, singer and radio host; Yabome Gilpin-Jackson, social scientist; Eugenia Duodu, scientist and entrepreneur; and Cityline host Tracy Moore are among the film’s subjects. Their stories are unique, but each shares a common resilience and strength overcoming racially-based obstacles to succeed at the highest level in their respective field of expertise.

Cool Black North airs Friday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv (check local listings) and will be available next day post-broadcast on Rogers on Demand, Rogers Anyplace TV, and the authenticated City App for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.

