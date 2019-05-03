Citytv Announces 2019 Summer Schedule

Add equal parts high stakes, top talent, and massive prize money, garnish with the most dramatic twists (ever!), and serve with a side of serious star power and you have the recipe for Citytv’s savoury summer schedule. Six new series and six returning favourites round out the network’s 2019 summer lineup, beginning Monday, May 6.

Full episodes and exciting extras are available on Citytv Now online, on Rogers on Demand, and on the authenticated Citytv app for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.

Boasting some of the biggest names in entertainment, Citytv’s sizzling new summer series include Paradise Hotel, hosted by reality TV maven Kristin Cavallari (The Hills), where contestants check in – and make out – for a chance to win big money; new game show Spin the Wheel, from executive producer Justin Timberlake and hosted by Dax Shepard (Hit and Run); fresh reboots of retro favourites, Card Sharks, hosted by Joel McHale (Community), and Press Your Luck; and new talent competitions, Songland – from Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, and powerhouse producers Audrey Morrisey and Dave Stewart – and Bring the Funny, featuring judges Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), cultural tastemaker Chrissy Teigen, and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette is back, as Hannah B. attempts to rewrite her love story – but not before the two-hour special The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! gets the drama started. And an all-new cast of Bachelor Nation’s most memorable contestants hit sand and sea for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Plus, America’s got new judges as Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars) and Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane) join veterans Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, alongside new host Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), on the summer’s hottest series, America’s Got Talent. Then wind down on Sunday nights with Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey; and play – or sing – along as Jamie Foxx hosts an all-new season of Beat Shazam.

And don’t forget to grab some treats and sit (good boy!) as Citytv original series Hudson & Rex returns with new crimes on a new night, Thursdays, beginning June 13.

2019 SUMMER PREMIERE DATES

All dates are subject to change. All times ET. (s) = simulcast.

Monday, May 6

8 p.m. – The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! (s) **Two-Hour Special**

Thursday, May 9

8 p.m. – Paradise Hotel (s) **NEW – three episodes weekly, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. (beginning May 13), Wednesdays at 9 p.m. (beginning May 15), and Thursdays at 8 p.m.**

Monday, May 13

8 p.m. – The Bachelorette (s) **Season 15**

Monday, May 20

7 p.m. – Beat Shazam **Season 3 – moves to a new time slot at 10 p.m. beginning June 10**

Tuesday, May 28

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (s) **Season 14 – airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (beginning Aug. 14) at 8 p.m.**

10 p.m. – Songland (s) **NEW**

Sunday, June 9

8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud (s) **Season 5**

Wednesday, June 12

8 p.m. – Press Your Luck (s) **NEW**

9 p.m. – Card Sharks (s) **NEW**

Thursday, June 13

8 p.m. – Hudson & Rex **New Night – Citytv Original Series**

Thursday, June 20

9 p.m. – Spin the Wheel (s) **NEW**

Tuesday, July 9

10 p.m. – Bring the Funny (s) **NEW**

Monday, July 29

8 p.m. – Bachelor in Paradise **Season 6**

NEW REALITY

Paradise Hotel (s): Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 9, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 13, and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. beginning May 15

Hosted by veteran reality star Kristin Cavallari, Paradise Hotel follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort and check out with big money. Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers are surrounded by sun, fun and romance, all cloaked in a wild competition. But this paradise won’t last forever – it will take strategy to survive as each week, the singles vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest.

Songland (s): Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 28

Powerhouse producer Audrey Morrissey (The Voice), Eurythmics co-founder and producer Dave Stewart, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder have come together to find the next generation of hit songwriters. In each episode, five songwriters perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. After the performances, the mega-recording artist chooses three songwriters to move forward to the studio and pairs each of them with the producer best suited to perfect their song. In the end, a winner is chosen and their song will be recorded and released as the top artist’s next single.

The first edge-of-your-seat episode features three-time GRAMMY nominee Charlie Puth as the mega-recording artist, along with a panel of producer-songwriters that includes GRAMMY winner Tedder, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Ester Dean, and GRAMMY-winning country singer-songwriter Shane McAnally.

Press Your Luck (s): Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 12

A game of wits, strategy, and even higher stakes, contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune. Additional details on who will host to be announced in the coming weeks.

Card Sharks (s): Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 12

All it takes is one turn of a playing card to make you a winner or a loser. But the road to glory and riches begins when two players face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the grand prize-winning deck. Tensions rise as each contestant must decide if the odds are worth the risk of losing it all and making it to the big game. Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue betting with the hope of reaching the top for a chance to take home a life-changing cash prize. Joel McHale hosts.

Spin the Wheel (s): Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 20

Executive-produced by GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician and actor Justin Timberlake, and hosted by actor, director, writer, and comedian Dax Shepard, Spin the Wheel offers life-changing opportunities with the chance to win over $20 million per episode. Contestants are pitted against a colossal, 40-foot spinning wheel holding incredible sums of cash prizes in its rotation. Throughout the game, players will answer trivia questions and either add extreme amounts of cash to their potential winnings or instantly bring their total back to zero. With massive prize money on the line, contestants must make sweat-inducing, gut-wrenching decisions: walk away or risk it all to “spin the wheel” one last time.

Bring the Funny (s): Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 9

Hosted by comedian Amanda Seales and featuring judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, and Jeff Foxworthy, Bring the Funny is a brand-new comedy competition featuring the best of the best stand-ups, sketch troupes, and comedic variety acts. From solo comics to musicians, magicians, puppeteers, YouTubers and more, talented hopefuls go “laugh for laugh” for the chance to receive a career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the “Bring the Funny” showcase.

