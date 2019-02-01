“All the Stars are Closer” with Rogers Media Multiplatform Coverage of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Rogers Media is giving viewers more glitz, glam, glitter, and gloss leading up to Music’s Biggest Night® with an all-access pass to extensive multiplatform coverage of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®, airing live Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Citytv.

But before the stars take the stage, Citytv is live from the red carpet with the one-hour special, Citytv LIVE at the GRAMMYs, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Host Tracy Moore (Cityline) chats with the night’s biggest artists and nominees alongside Devo Brown (Entertainment City), as music correspondent and Miss Universe Canada 2017’s Lauren Howe weighs in as the night’s official fashion correspondent. Then, catch Devo Brown in-studio the morning after on Breakfast Television Toronto to recap the night’s most buzz-worthy wins (and snubs!), dapper dressers, and memorable moments. And it doesn’t stop there! Rogers Radio stations will air a one-hour GRAMMYs Preview Special on Sunday, Feb. 10, followed by live updates during the GRAMMYs broadcast across all FLARE and HELLO! Canada social accounts.

Hosted by 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Alicia Keys, this year’s performers include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more!

CITYTV

Friday, Feb. 1

Facebook LIVE: Citytv GRAMMY Awards Primer: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Log on to Facebook.com/Citytv to join the conversation alongside hosts Tracy Moore, Devo Brown, Dina Pugliese (Breakfast Television Toronto), and Citytv fashion correspondent Lauren Howe as they look ahead to Music’s Biggest Night® and chat all things awards, star-studded performances, rivalries, snubs, Canadian nominees, and more.

Plus, visit Facebook.com/Citytv during the weekend leading up to Music’s Biggest Night® to get front-of-the-line access to some of the hottest pre-GRAMMY parties: the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honouring Dolly Parton, and the Clive Davis pre-GRAMMY gala.

Monday, Feb. 4 to Saturday, Feb. 9

Entertainment City

In the week leading up to the GRAMMYs, Entertainment City’s Teri Hart will keep audiences in the know about the nominees vying for the Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year awards.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Citytv LIVE at the GRAMMYs: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT (check local listings)

LIVE from the GRAMMYs red carpet in Los Angeles, host Tracy Moore chats with the night’s biggest artists and nominees while music correspondent Devo Brown and fashion correspondent Lauren Howe break down the night’s hottest tracks and looks.

Audiences can access a live stream of the red carpet, including a fashion and arrivals camera, at Citytv.com/GRAMMYs. Then, flip over to the social media wall to catch a live stream broadcast of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Don’t miss a beat by joining the conversation on Twitter using #CitytvGRAMMYs.

Monday, Feb. 11

Breakfast Television: 5:30-9 a.m. local time

Tune in to Breakfast Television for recaps and highlights of the night’s biggest stories, best red carpet looks, buzz-worthy award wins and performances, and most memorable moments.

ROGERS RADIO

Join KiSS Radio Vancouver’s Kevin & Sonia as they host a one-hour GRAMMYs Preview Special on Thursday, Feb 7, looking back at this year’s nominees and playing the chart-topping hits that dominated the airwaves in 2018. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT/MT on all Rogers Radio Adult Contemporary and Contemporary Hit Radio stations across the country.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, the one-hour GRAMMYs Preview Special will air across all Adult Contemporary stations at 8 a.m. ET/PT/MT and at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT on all Contemporary Hit Radio stations with live updates on-air from each station during the GRAMMY Awards broadcast.

Plus, tune in to Rogers Radio stations across Canada on Monday, Feb. 11 to recap all of the night’s most memorable moments.

DIGITAL CONTENT AND PUBLISHING

FLARE and HELLO! Canada are dishing up all of the pre- and post-GRAMMYs glory, including best red carpet looks, beauty trends, most expensive jewellery, viral moments, and best after-party photos. Catch live updates during the GRAMMY Awards broadcast on Twitter (@FLAREfashion, @HelloCanada) and Instagram (@flaremag, @hellocanadamag).

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google



Related