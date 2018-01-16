Sportsnet Celebrates Heroes of Hockey with the 18th Annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, Jan. 20

Sportsnet is heading to the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador this Saturday to celebrate the 18th annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada – Canada’s biggest single-day hockey celebration. Hosted live from Corner Brook, NL, the 12.5-hour marathon broadcast features four must-see matchups with all seven of Canada’s NHL teams in action, beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sportsnet, CBC, Rogers NHL LIVEand Sportsnet NOW.

Ron MacLean will be on the ground in Corner Brook to host the day’s festivities alongside several guests, including Don Cherry and NHL alumni Wendel Clark, Lanny McDonald, Mark Napier, Darcy Tucker, Glenn Healy and Bryan Trottier. Two-time Olympic gold medallist Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Sportsnet Central’s Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak will also make appearances throughout the day.

This year’s broadcast will focus on heroes, including an opening number from Tony-award winning musical Come From Away. Performed by the cast from the new Canadian production, the show tells the true story of the everyday heroes of Newfoundland and Labrador who welcomed the world with open arms during a time of crisis.

During the broadcast, Sportsnet will shine the spotlight on several stories about some of hockey’s heroes, both celebrated and unsung. Features include:

This past summer, Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith led a group of current and former NHL players to the Yukon to provide coaching to Inuit children from 13 small communities, nurturing a bond with hockey and creating memories of a lifetime.

Sportsnet’s Stephen Brunt presents an essay on Newfoundland and Labrador, his home away from home, focusing on the culture of the west coast of the island, myths, and heroes in remote locations.

17-year-old Myles Mattila of British Columbia has a passion for hockey, but an even bigger one for mental health awareness. With the creation of MindRight, he combats mental health issues amongst youth in sport through education and support.

The culmination of Scotiabank’s 20-part video series, Scotiabank Heroes of Hockey Day in Canada, the winning team will travel to Corner Brook to take in all the weekend’s festivities.

In addition to the Corner Brook activities, Sportsnet will also look in on celebrations happening from coast-to-coast. Locations include:

Grand Falls, NB – Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzievisits an outdoor celebration of the game during a local hockey tournament at Le Centre E. & P. Senechel. On hand for the occasion will be NHL alum Mike Peca.

– Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzievisits an outdoor celebration of the game during a local hockey tournament at Le Centre E. & P. Senechel. On hand for the occasion will be NHL alum Mike Peca. Sarnia, ON –Olympic gold-medallist Jennifer Botterillis on the ground celebrating alongside hockey fans and alumni at a CWHL game between the Toronto Furies and Les Canadiennes Montreal.

–Olympic gold-medallist Jennifer Botterillis on the ground celebrating alongside hockey fans and alumni at a CWHL game between the Toronto Furies and Les Canadiennes Montreal. Cowichan Valley, BC – Tara Slone gives viewers a sneak peek at the Rogers Hometown Hockey celebrations taking place in Duncan.

Canadian hockey fans can visit Sportsnet.ca/hockeyday and use the hashtag #HockeyDay to join the conversation and connect to other fans coast-to-coast. New for 2018, viewers can play along with Sportsnet’s #HockeyDay Bingo for a chance to win a trip to the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Registration for the contest opens Wednesday, Jan. 17 at www.sportsnet.ca/bingo.

This year’s Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada marks the 18th edition of the national celebration. In addition to the broadcast, this year’s festivities in Corner Brook include appearances by the Stanley Cup, “The Music of Hockey” concert, the Corner Brook Royals and NHL Alumni Game, hockey clinics, school visits and more.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Broadcast Schedule

*All games available on Rogers NHL LIVE and Sportsnet NOW

Saturday, Jan. 20

1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT – Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game (Sportsnet and CBC)

Host: Ron MacLean – live from the Corner Brook Civic Centre

3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – Winnipeg Jets @ Calgary Flames (Sportsnet and CBC)

Play-by-Play: Paul Romanuk; Analyst: Greg Millen; Reporter: Harnarayan Singh

Play-by-Play: Paul Romanuk; Analyst: Greg Millen; Reporter: Harnarayan Singh 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT – Sportsnet Central (Sportsnet)

Host: Martine Gaillard

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT – Hockey Central Saturday (Sportsnet, CBC and City)

Host: Ron MacLean; Studio Host: David Amber; Studio Analysts: Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey and Nick Kypreos

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT – Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators (CBC and City)(OMNI – Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition)

Play-by-Play: Jim Hughson; Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT – Boston Bruins @ Montreal Canadiens (Sportsnet)

Play-by-Play: Bob Cole; Analyst: Garry Galley; Reporter: Christine Simpson

o First Intermission: Coach’s Corner with Don Cherry and Ron MacLean, live from Corner Brook

o Second Intermission: Saturday’s Headlines: Amber, Friedman, Kypreos, Chris Johnston

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT – Vancouver Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers (Sportsnet and CBC) (OMNI – Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition)

Play-by-Play: Dave Randorf; Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporter: Scott Oake

1 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT – After Hours with Scott Oake (CBC)

