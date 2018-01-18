Pop Pop, it’s Show Time! Guess Who’s Back Again? Rogers Media Hits a High Note with Multiplatform Coverage of the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Whether it’s popping bottles with Bruno Mars or crooning with Canada’s own Alessia Cara, Rogers Media has music fans covered every step of the way with national, multiplatform coverage of the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Featuring a live red carpet special, exclusive Facebook videos, radio specials, and digital coverage across Rogers Media assets, viewers get an all-access pass to Music’s Biggest Night®.

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards airs live Sunday, Jan. 28, kicking off with City’s red carpet cams at 6 p.m. ET on Citytv.com.GRAMMYs and the one-hour red carpet special, City LIVE at the GRAMMYs, at 6:30 p.m. ET on City. Tune in, as host Tracy Moore (Cityline) chats with all of the night’s biggest arrivals on the red carpet in New York City, while Dina Pugliese (Breakfast Television Toronto), Devo Brown (Entertainment City), and Winston Sih (Breakfast Television Toronto) keep the party going at City’s GRAMMYs headquarters. But before the main event, Teri Hart has viewers covered all next week on Entertainment City with stories on the year’s biggest nominees and parties, and Rogers Radio looks back at the artists and chart-topping hits that made waves in 2017 with the one-hour GRAMMYs Preview Special on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Alongside returning host James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden), this year’s GRAMMYs performers include Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, Bruno Mars with Cardi B, Childish Gambino, SZA, a special performance by U2, and more.

CITY

Friday, Jan. 19

Cityline: 9 a.m. local time

Tune in to a special Fashion Friday this week as stylist Jessica Mulroney helps host Tracy Moore pick out potential red carpet looks for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Viewers will have the final say on which outfit Tracy chooses by casting their votes at Facebook.com/Citytv.

Facebook LIVE: City Previews the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Log on to Facebook.com/Citytv to join hosts Tracy Moore, Devo Brown, Teri Hart, and Winston Sih as they look ahead to Music’s Biggest Night® and chat about the most-buzzed-about headlines, major award categories, star-studded performances, rivalries, snubs, Canadian favourites, and a look back at 60 years of the GRAMMYs.

Monday, Jan. 22 to Saturday, Jan. 27

Entertainment City

Catch Teri Hart on Entertainment City, airing daily during Breakfast Television and CityNews, for stories and highlights on the year’s biggest nominees. Plus, get front-of-the-line access to all of the hottest pre-GRAMMY parties: the Consulate General of Canada’s party honouring Canadian nominees, The Recording Academy™ Producers & Engineers Wing® party honouring GRAMMY Award winners Alicia Keys and “Swizz Beatz,” the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honouring Fleetwood Mac, and Clive Davis’s pre-GRAMMY gala honouring JAY-Z.

Fans can find even more exclusive GRAMMYs content on City’s Facebook page all next week, featuring FLARE’s sit-down with GRAMMY nominee Khalid, KiSS 92.5’s GRAMMYs quiz, coverage from the biggest pre-GRAMMY parties, games, and more.

Sunday, Jan. 28

City LIVE at the GRAMMYs: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (check local listings)

**One-hour Red Carpet Special – Live Stream Available at Citytv.com/GRAMMYs**

City’s all-star team brings the glitz, glamour, and glory from the hottest party in town, as Tracy Moore goes live with A-listers on the red carpet and Dina Pugliese and Devo Brown keep things moving and shaking at City’s GRAMMYs headquarters. Plus, Winston Sih keeps the conversation going on social media using the hashtag #CityGRAMMYs.

Special guests include Cityline lifestyle experts Colin & Justin and style expert Jessica Mulroney, while DJ Clymaxxx (KiSS 92.5) keeps the beats spinning and talks all things music alongside FLARE’s music and pop culture expert, Laura Hensley.

Monday, Jan. 29

Breakfast Television: 6-9 a.m. local time

Tune in to Breakfast Television across the country for recaps and highlights of the night’s biggest stories, best red carpet looks, buzz-worthy award wins and performances, and most memorable moments.

ROGERS RADIO

Rogers Radio’s Kevin & Sonia (KiSS Radio Vancouver) host a one-hour GRAMMYs Preview Special on Thursday, Jan. 25, featuring a look back at this year’s nominees and playing the chart-topping hits that dominated the airwaves in 2017. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT/MT on all Rogers Radio Adult Contemporary and Contemporary Hit Radio stations.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the one-hour GRAMMYs Preview Special will air across all Rogers Radio Adult Contemporary stations at 8 a.m. ET/PT/MT and Contemporary Hit Radio stations at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. MT, with live social media updates from each station during the GRAMMY Awards broadcast.

Plus, tune in to Rogers Radio stations across Canada on Monday, Jan. 29 to recap all of the night’s most memorable moments.

