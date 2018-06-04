Citytv NOW and FX NOW Streaming Services to Deliver Current Hits and Past Favourites

Whether you missed an episode last night or an entire season last year, it’s not too late to catch up. This September, Rogers Media brings current and past seasons of favourite shows to Canadian audiences with Citytv NOW and FX NOW – companion streaming services that deliver an immersive, bingeable, on-demand TV experience that viewers love.

“Marrying the immersive experience of premium and prime-time television with the immediacy of on-demand, the Citytv NOW and FX NOW streaming services are a natural extension of the viewer experience,” said Colette Watson, Senior Vice President of Television & Broadcast Operations, Rogers Media. “With immediate post-broadcast catch up and binge-anytime content from current and past seasons, this is also an exciting opportunity for our sales partners to align their brands with the shows that audiences are actively seeking out, and a great way for television service providers to enrich their offerings for subscribers.”

Ad-supported and subscriber authenticated, the rich content on Citytv NOW and FX NOW will be available online (Citytv.com and FXNowCanada.ca), on mobile apps for iOS and Android (Citytv Video and FXNOW Canada app), TV Everywhere platforms, and on Video-on-Demand through set-top boxes to distributors across Canada to enhance the value of their television subscriptions.

Citytv NOW

Audiences come to Citytv to laugh, cry, and cheer with a dynamic mix of comedy, drama, and reality shows. Citytv NOW delivers these prime-time hits, anytime. Highlights include:

New episodes are available immediately for all current prime-time series

for all current prime-time series Drama and comedy lovers can go all the way back to the beginning of Citytv’s current hits

lovers can go all the way back to the beginning of Citytv’s current hits Reality TV junkies can binge their favourite star-making performances

junkies can binge their favourite star-making performances Citytv NOW will be a destination to discover new original series that haven’t aired on Citytv

FX NOW

After rolling out the streaming service to American TV subscribers in 2017, this Canadian enhancement represents the brand’s first international expansion, offering even more of what TV lovers want. Highlights of FX NOW include:

More than 500 bingeable episodes of premium content – on-demand and continually refreshed

of premium content – on-demand and continually refreshed New episodes are available immediately for all current series

for all current series FX NOW prime-time content is exclusive and can’t be streamed anywhere else in Canada

and can’t be streamed anywhere else in Canada FX NOW launches with American Crime Story, American Horror Story, The Americans, Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, Feud, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Legion, Mayans MC, Pose, Snowfall, Taboo, and Trust

All previous seasons of current titles and spin-offs

and spin-offs Exclusive sneak peeks of some series in advance of a linear broadcast debut on FX

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

