City Extends Rights for Music’s Biggest Night® for an Additional Three Years

As City prepares to take centre stage for its fifth year as the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of the GRAMMY Awards®, the network today announced it has extended its current deal for an additional three years. With a cume reach of 12.2 million (Ind. 2+) over the last four years, the GRAMMY Awards® continue to be the year’s dominant music program, outperforming the American Music Awards by 77% in the key A25-54 demo in Canada.

Recognizing outstanding musical achievements, and the only peer-to-peer award in the music industry, the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards® will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City – for the first time outside Los Angeles since 2003 – on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on City. Late-night personality James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden) will return as host.

Additional broadcast and Rogers Media multiplatform coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available.

“Working in lockstep with the Recording Academy over the last five years, City has solidified its standing as the home of Music’s Biggest Night in Canada and continues to be appointment television for our viewers,” said Colette Watson, Senior Vice President of Television & Broadcast Operations, Rogers Media. “We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership to deliver the innovative, multiplatform coverage that our viewers have come to expect from Rogers Media’s extensive suite of world-class news and entertainment brands.”

Running through 2021, the extended agreement includes both the live awards ceremony and the annual GRAMMY telecast specials. Plus, doubling its digital audience last year, City has also renewed its digital rights, giving Canadians a front-row seat to their favourite artists with best-in-class live-streaming of both the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony and awards broadcast, available online and on mobile, in addition to providing coverage across Rogers Media outlets.

“We’re proud to partner with City once again to deliver the excitement of Music’s Biggest Night to Canadian viewers and fans,” said Branden Chapman, Executive in Charge of Production & Chief Business Officer at the Recording Academy. “We have thoroughly enjoyed our collaboration and success with City over the past few years and feel they are the ideal partner to showcase our annual GRAMMY Awards telecast and other specials to its audience for the next three years.”

