City Announces 2018 Summer Schedule

From top-notch talent and those who get the gong to looking for love and getting your game show on, City has you covered with its sizzling 2018 summer schedule. So relax, unwind, and escape, as the laughs, gasps, tears, and cheers get underway with the season’s hottest new dating series and eight returning favourites, beginning Monday, May 28.

The summer sun isn’t the only thing heating up this season, as the new dating series The Proposal, hosted by former NFL quarterback and Season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer, makes its debut, and a new batch of eligible bachelors vie for the heart of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin. Plus, some of the franchise’s most memorable contestants return for another shot at love on a new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Then, it’s lights, camera, talent as smash hit America’s Got Talent – featuring judges Simon Cowell, Canadian Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and host Tyra Banks – and new episodes of Little Big Shots (hosted by Steve Harvey) return to the summer spotlight. And everyone’s favourite new and nostalgic game shows are back, with all-new seasons of Love Connection and Beat Shazam, hosted by Andy Cohen and Jamie Foxx, respectively, and Canadian duo Will Arnett (executive producer and judge) and Mike Myers (host, as “Tommy Maitland”) return for another hit of the gong on The Gong Show. This season’s roster of new and returning celebrity judges includes Jimmy Kimmel, Braid Paisley, Jason Sudeikis, Dana Carvey, Ken Jeong, and more. Plus, Celebrity Family Feud brings even more famous families face to face, including the highly anticipated showdown between the Kardashian-Jenner-West family.

2018 SUMMER PREMIERE DATES

All dates are subject to change. All times ET. (s) = simulcast.

Monday, May 28

8 p.m. – The Bachelorette (s) **Season 14**

Tuesday, May 29

7 p.m. – Love Connection **Season 2**

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (s) **Season 13 – airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (beginning Aug. 15) at 8 p.m.**

10 p.m. – Beat Shazam **Season 2**

Sunday, June 10

8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud (s) **Season 4**

Thursday, June 14

8 p.m. – Little Big Shots (s) **Season 3 continued – new episodes**

Monday, June 18

10 p.m. – The Proposal (s) **NEW**

Thursday, June 21

8 p.m. – The Gong Show (s) **Season 2**

**NOTE: Premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise will be confirmed at a later date.

SUMMER – NEW REALITY

The Proposal (s): Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning June 18

Hosted by former NFL quarterback and Season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer, each one-hour episode of the 10-episode series will follow a group of male or female daters as they attempt to woo a mystery suitor with their words in a first-impressions round; bare their souls in a beachwear round; answer the mystery suitor’s most pressing romantic questions; and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most-trusted family member in the final round.

After each phase, the daters who fail to connect with the mystery suitor are whittled down, leading to the ultimate reveal – two remaining daters finally meet the mystery suitor for the first time and present a romantic proposal of their choice.

