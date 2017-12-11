City Announces 2018 Mid-Season Schedule

The seat belt sign is on and the doctor is in. Whether it’s high-flying hijinks and fantasy suites or medical malpractice and more Mindy you’re after, City is serving up the most laughs and gasps this winter with its must-see 2018 mid-season schedule, beginning Monday, Jan. 1.

Joining the City schedule are the season’s most-buzzed-about new medical drama, The Resident, and high-larious new comedy, LA to Vegas. Returning favourites include the sixth and final season of beloved comedy, The Mindy Project, a brand-new search for love on Season 22 of The Bachelor, featuring former fan-favourite contestant Arie Luyendyk Jr., and The 60TH Annual GRAMMY Awards® , with returning host James Corden ( The Late Late Show with James Corden).

Full episodes and exciting extras are available on Citytv.com next day post-broadcast, as well as on Rogers on Demand, Rogers Anyplace TV, and with the free City App for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.

2018 MID-SEASON SCHEDULE

All dates are subject to change. All times ET. (s) = simulcast

MONDAYS

8 p.m. – The Bachelor (s) **Season 22 Premieres January 1 – moves to the 7 p.m. time slot beginning January 22**

9 p.m. – The Resident (s) **NEW – regular time slot beginning January 22; catch the series premiere on a special night and time, Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.**

10 p.m. – Scorpion (s)

TUESDAYS

8 p.m. – Lethal Weapon (s)

9 p.m. – LA to Vegas (s) **NEW – Premieres January 2**

9:30 p.m. – The Mick (s)

WEDNESDAYS

8 p.m. – The Blacklist (s)

9 p.m. – Modern Family (s)

9:30 p.m. – black-ish

THURSDAYS

8 p.m. – The Mindy Project **Season 6 Premieres January 4, airing back-to-back new episodes every Thursday**

8:30 p.m. – The Mindy Project

9 p.m. – Mom (s)

9:30 p.m. – Life in Pieces (s)

FRIDAYS

8 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen (s)

9 p.m. – The Middle

9:30 p.m. – Speechless

**Beginning February 22, tune in for romantic movie favourites every Friday night from 8-10 p.m.

SATURDAYS

7 p.m. – Hockey Night in Canada

SUNDAYS

7:30 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers (s)

8 p.m. – Family Guy **In syndication**

8:30 p.m. – Ghosted (s)

9 p.m. – Family Guy (s)

9:30 p.m. – The Last Man on Earth (s)

10 p.m. – Versailles **NEW to City – Premieres January 7**

**The 60TH Annual GRAMMY Awards® (s) air live, Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

MID-SEASON – NEW COMEDY

LA to Vegas (s): Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT (check local listings) beginning January 2

Boarding passes, please. Welcome to Jackpot Airlines, a budget carrier whose roundtrip junket flight from LA to Vegas, and back again, is filled with dreamers looking for that big score. Starring Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), and Kim Matula ( The Bold and the Beautiful), the series follows this group of underdogs as they eventually go from being strangers on an airplane, to an unconventional family from Friday to Sunday – whether they like it or not.

MID-SEASON – NEW DRAMA

The Resident (s): Series premiere on a special night and time, Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT; moves to its regular time slot Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT (check local listings) beginning January 22

An idealistic young doctor (Manish Dayal, The Hundred-Foot Journey ) begins his first day eager to save lives. Under the supervision of a brilliant but unconventional senior resident (Matt Czuchry, The Good Wife), the young doctor soon discovers his chosen profession is not what he imagined and that ethical lines are often blurred. The once-optimistic young doctor soon discovers that the practice of medicine is a business, like any other, and realizes that not all patients are angels and not all doctors are gods.

