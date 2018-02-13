What to watch today at the Olympics: Feb.12-13

CBC’s daily broadcast schedule:

7 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET, Olympic Games Primetime, with Scott Russell

2 a.m. to 6 a.m. ET, Olympic Games Overnight with Craig Morris and Kelly VanderBeek

6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, Olympic Games Morning, with Andi Petrillo and Alexandre Despatie

Canadians to watch today:

Women’s hockey, Canada vs. Finland, Tuesday, 2:40 a.m.-5 a.m. ET

​Canada looks to stay undefeated after an opening 5-0 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Rebecca Johnston and Melodie Daoust led the way with two goals each while goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens made 18 saves for the shutout in her first-ever Olympic start.

Finland was defeated 3-1 in its first game against the United States.

Cross-country men’s individual sprint classic qualifying, Alex Harvey, Tuesday, 3:30 a.m.-4:45 a.m. ET

The 29-year-old from Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., looks to build off an eighth place finish in the men’s 30-km skiathlon. Harvey didn’t qualify for the final of the 2017 worlds and is looking to reverse the script. Harvey is still searching for his first Olympic medal and add to a career that includes more than 25 World Cup podiums. Should he qualify, the final will be at 6 a.m. ET.

Short track speed skating, Marianne St-Gelais, Kim Boutin, Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Tuesday, 5 a.m.-7:30 a.m. ET

Canada fields a pair of medal contenders in the women’s 500 metres. St-Gelais has an Olympic silver medal to go along with two world championship medals in the distance, while Boutin has a gold and silver from the World Cup circuit this season. The quarter-finals begin at 6:11 a.m. ET with the final scheduled for 7:07 a.m. ET.

Women’s luge, Alex Gough and Kimberley McRae, Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. ET

Gough and McRae enter runs three and four in third and sixth, respectively. Gough has a pair of individual World Cup medals this past season.

Long track speed skating, Denny Morrison and Vincent De Haitre, 6 a.m.-8 a.m. ET

Morrison has four career Olympic medals, including a bronze in the men’s 1,500 from Sochi. De Haitre was the youngest member of the Canadian squad four years ago when he finished 33rd in the distance. Since then, De Haitre has improved significantly, finishing fourth at the 2017 world championships.

Mixed doubles curling gold medal game, Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris, 6 a.m-8 a.m. ET

The duo is guaranteed a medal in the sport’s Olympic debut, the only question is what colour? After steam-rolling through the round-robin with a 6-1 record, Canada beat Norway 8-4 in the semifinal. Lawes and Morris will play Switzerland, which held on to a 7-5 win over the Athletes from Russia in the other semi.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

