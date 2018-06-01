Swift Current to Host 19th Annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in 2019, on Sportsnet

Saskatchewan scores a hat trick as Sportsnet and Scotiabank revealed today that the 19th edition of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will take place in Swift Current on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, bringing Canada’s biggest single-day hockey celebration to Saskatchewan for the third time.

“We are absolutely thrilled to host Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in Swift Current next February,” said Mayor Denis Perrault. “To join Ron, Don and the entire broadcast and event team paying homage to the game we love is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and a perfect way to celebrate our beloved Swift Current Broncos as they defend their WHL Championship next season. Our sincere thanks goes to Sportsnet and Scotiabank for this honour.”

Canada’s annual hockey tradition gets underway on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 as Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will host an opening event to get the celebrations started. The four-day hockey festival will showcase community and family-friendly hockey events for all ages, all leading into the main event – the 12.5-hour broadcast on Sportsnet. Ron MacLeanreturns as host, with Don Cherry also on-site for Coach’s Corner.

“We are proud to be bringing Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada back to Saskatchewan, alongside Sportsnet,” says Sloane Muldoon, Senior Vice-President Prairie Region, at Scotiabank. “Hockey matters to Scotiabank, because it matters to Canadians. We understand the important values that the game teaches young people and we are proud that we have helped to support one million kids and counting through Scotiabank’s support of kids’ community hockey. It’s going to be another exciting celebration of hockey in Saskatchewan in February.”

As part of the festivities, the event will honour Swift Current’s 30-year anniversary of their 1989 Memorial Cup victory against Saskatoon, with a celebratory alumni game. Swift Current Broncos alumnusBryan Trottier is expected to be on hand as well as other WHL alumni including Wendel Clark, Lanny McDonald and Darcy Tucker. As a backdrop to the broadcast on February 9, the current Swift Current Broncos will take on the Saskatoon Blades in a regular season WHL game.

More details around the celebration and broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming months.

“With its deep hockey history and passionate community spirit, Swift Current is the ideal setting to host this year’s Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada,” said Joel Darling, Executive Producer, NHL Special Events, Sportsnet. “Sportsnet is thrilled to continue to bring this memorable hockey celebration to communities across the country, sharing their stories and uniting fans with the sport they love.”

Swift Current is a city of approximately 18,000 people and acts as the hub for Southwest Saskatchewan. Home to the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall Of Fame, WHL Swift Current Broncos and a thriving Minor Hockey Association, Swift Current has a rich history with strong roots in hockey. To learn more about Swift Current, visit www.swiftcurrent.ca.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada’s 19th annual celebration continues an important Canadian tradition. Previous host locations include: Corner Brook, NL(2018); Kenora, ON (2017); Kamloops, B.C. (2016); Halifax (2015); Lloydminster, AB/SK (2014); Peterborough, ON (2013); Summerside, PEI (2012); Whitehorse (2011); Stratford, ON (2010); Campbellton, NB (2009); Winkler, MB (2008); Nelson, BC (2007); Stephenville, NL, (2006); Shaunavon, SK (2004); Iqualuit, NU (2003); Windsor, NS. (2002); Red Deer, AB (2001); and Toronto (2000).

