Sportsnet Announces 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Broadcast Schedule

With eight teams set to continue their journey to capture hockey’s Holy Grail, Sportsnet tonight reveals its exclusive national English-language second round broadcast schedule of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. All second round series are available on television (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and CBC) and via live stream (Sportsnet NOW, Sportsnet.ca and Rogers NHL LIVE). Select games will also be available on Sportsnet 960 The FAN in Calgary and Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver.

Continuing to deliver every round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sportsnet’s multiplatform coverage of Round 2 includes:

Broadcast Schedule and Game Crews

*All games available on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins

Play-by-play: Jim Hughson; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas

G1 Thurs., April 25 Columbus @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G2 Sat., April 27 Columbus @ Boston, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G3 Tues., April 30 Boston @ Columbus, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G4 Thurs., May 2 Boston @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G5* Sat., May 4 Columbus @ Boston, TBD TBD G6* Mon., May 6 Boston @ Columbus, TBD TBD G7* Wed., May 8 Columbus @ Boston, TBD TBD

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders

Play-by-play: John Bartlett; Game Analyst: Garry Galley; Reporter: Christine Simpson

G1 Fri., April 26 Carolina @ NY Islanders, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G2 Sun., April 28 Carolina @ NY Islanders, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT Sportsnet / CBC G3 Wed., May 1 NY Islanders @ Carolina, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G4 Fri., May 3 NY Islanders @ Carolina, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G5* Sun., May 5 Carolina @ NY Islanders, TBD TBD G6* Tues., May 7 NY Islanders @ Carolina, TBD TBD G7* Thurs., May 9 Carolina @ NY Islanders, TBD TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

G1 Fri., April 26 Colorado @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G2 Sun., April 28 Colorado @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G3 Tues, April 30 San Jose @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G4 Thurs., May 2 San Jose @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Sportsnet / CBC G5* Sat., May 4 Colorado @ San Jose, TBD TBD G6* Mon., May 6 San Jose @ Colorado, TBD TBD G7* Wed., May 8 Colorado @ San Jose, TBD TBD

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

G1 Thurs., April 25 Dallas @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet / Sportsnet ONE G2 Sat., April 27 Dallas @ St. Louis, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT Sportsnet G3 Mon., April 29 St. Louis @ Dallas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sportsnet G4 Wed., May 1 St. Louis @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet G5* Fri., May 3 Dallas @ St. Louis, TBD TBD G6* Sun., May 5 St. Louis @ Dallas, TBD TBD G7* Tues., May 7 Dallas @ St. Louis, TBD TBD

*if necessary

