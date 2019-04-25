Sportsnet Announces 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Broadcast Schedule

With eight teams set to continue their journey to capture hockey’s Holy Grail, Sportsnet tonight reveals its exclusive national English-language second round broadcast schedule of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. All second round series are available on television (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and CBC) and via live stream (Sportsnet NOW, Sportsnet.ca and Rogers NHL LIVE). Select games will also be available on Sportsnet 960 The FAN in Calgary and Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver.
Continuing to deliver every round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sportsnet’s multiplatform coverage of Round 2 includes:
- Pre-game, intermission and post-game commentary with the Hockey Central: Playoffs Edition panel f Ron MacLean, Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey and Nick Kypreos, installments of Coach’s Corner with Don Cherry and regular contributions from former NHL General Manager and Sportsnet analyst Brian Burke
- Exclusive insight, interviews and updates on Hockey Central @ Noon, hosted by Jeff Marek
- Daily news and highlights with Tim & Sid (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) and nightly editions of Sportsnet Central on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW
- Harnarayan Singh, Randip Janda, Harpreet Pandher, Mantar Bhandal and Gurpreet Sian deliver select Saturday night games on Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition on OMNI Television
- In-depth analysis and commentary from Sportsnet’s NHL Insiders on Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app
Broadcast Schedule and Game Crews
*All games available on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins
- Play-by-play: Jim Hughson; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas
|G1
|Thurs., April 25
|Columbus @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G2
|Sat., April 27
|Columbus @ Boston, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G3
|Tues., April 30
|Boston @ Columbus, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G4
|Thurs., May 2
|Boston @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G5*
|Sat., May 4
|Columbus @ Boston, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Mon., May 6
|Boston @ Columbus, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Wed., May 8
|Columbus @ Boston, TBD
|TBD
Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders
- Play-by-play: John Bartlett; Game Analyst: Garry Galley; Reporter: Christine Simpson
|G1
|Fri., April 26
|Carolina @ NY Islanders, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G2
|Sun., April 28
|Carolina @ NY Islanders, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G3
|Wed., May 1
|NY Islanders @ Carolina, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G4
|Fri., May 3
|NY Islanders @ Carolina, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G5*
|Sun., May 5
|Carolina @ NY Islanders, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Tues., May 7
|NY Islanders @ Carolina, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Thurs., May 9
|Carolina @ NY Islanders, TBD
|TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks
- Play-by-play: Dave Randorf; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporter: Scott Oake
|G1
|Fri., April 26
|Colorado @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G2
|Sun., April 28
|Colorado @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G3
|Tues, April 30
|San Jose @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G4
|Thurs., May 2
|San Jose @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / CBC
|G5*
|Sat., May 4
|Colorado @ San Jose, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Mon., May 6
|San Jose @ Colorado, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Wed., May 8
|Colorado @ San Jose, TBD
|TBD
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
|G1
|Thurs., April 25
|Dallas @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet / Sportsnet ONE
|G2
|Sat., April 27
|Dallas @ St. Louis, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
|Sportsnet
|G3
|Mon., April 29
|St. Louis @ Dallas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet
|G4
|Wed., May 1
|St. Louis @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet
|G5*
|Fri., May 3
|Dallas @ St. Louis, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Sun., May 5
|St. Louis @ Dallas, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Tues., May 7
|Dallas @ St. Louis, TBD
|TBD
*if necessary