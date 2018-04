Sportsnet Announces 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Broadcast Schedule

Sportsnet’s coverage of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Wednesday, April 11 on opening night of the first round. All Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage will be available on TV on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet ONE or CBC and via live stream on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE. The Winnipeg vs. Minnesota series will air on Sportsnet and the Boston vs. Toronto series will air on CBC. Select Toronto Maple Leafs games will be available on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, with select additional Stanley Cup Playoff games available along the Sportsnet Radio Network, including Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650. Hockey Central Tonight will air every evening with a half-hour pre-game show on Sportsnet. The first round broadcast schedule is as follows:

EASTERN CONFERENCE:

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)

G1 Thurs., April 12 New Jersey @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN G2 Sat., April 14 New Jersey @ Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN360 G3 Mon., April 16 Tampa Bay @ New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN G4 Wed., April 18 Tampa Bay @ New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN G5* Sat., April 21 New Jersey @ Tampa Bay, TBD TBD G6* Mon., April 23 Tampa Bay @ New Jersey, TBD TBD G7* Wed., April 25 New Jersey @ Tampa Bay, TBD TBD

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Play-by-play: Jim Hughson; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas

Select games will air live on Sportsnet 590 The FAN

G1 Thurs., April 12 Toronto @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G2 Sat., April 14 Toronto @ Boston, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT CBC, OMNI G3 Mon., April 16 Boston @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G4 Thurs., April 19 Boston @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G5* Sat., April 21 Toronto @ Boston, TBD CBC, OMNI G6* Mon., April 23 Boston @ Toronto, TBD CBC G7* Wed., April 25 Toronto @ Boston, TBD CBC



Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)

G1 Thurs., April 12 Columbus @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN360 G2 Sun., April 15 Columbus @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN360 G3 Tues., April 17 Washington @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN360 G4 Thurs., April 19 Washington @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN G5* Sat., April 21 Columbus @ Washington, TBD TBD G6* Mon., April 23 Washington @ Columbus, TBD TBD G7* Wed., April 25 Columbus @ Washington, TBD TBD



Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Play-by-play: Rick Ball; Game Analyst: Greg Millen; Reporter: Christine Simpson

G1 Wed., April 11 Philadelphia @ Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G2 Fri., April 13 Philadelphia @ Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G3 Sun., April 15 Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT CBC G4 Wed., April 18 Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G5* Fri., April 20 Philadelphia @ Pittsburgh, TBD TBD G6* Sun., April 22 Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia, TBD TBD G7* Tues., April 24 Philadelphia @ Pittsburgh, TBD TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE:

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

G1 Thurs., April 12 Colorado @ Nashville, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN G2 Sat., April 14 Colorado @ Nashville, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN G3 Mon., April 16 Nashville @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN G4 Wed., April 18 Nashville @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN G5* Fri., April 20 Colorado @ Nashville, TBD TBD G6* Sun., April 22 Nashville @ Colorado, TBD TBD G7* Tues., April 24 Colorado @ Nashville, TBD TBD

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Play-by-play: Paul Romanuk; Game Analyst: Garry Galley; Reporter: Scott Oake; Secondary Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

G1 Wed., April 11 Minnesota @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN G2 Fri., April 13 Minnesota @ Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN G3 Sun., April 15 Winnipeg @ Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN G4 Tues., April 17 Winnipeg @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN G5* Fri., April 20 Minnesota @ Winnipeg, TBD SN G6* Sun., April 22 Winnipeg @ Minnesota, TBD SN G7* Wed., April 25 Minnesota @ Winnipeg, TBD SN

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Play-by-play: Dave Randorf; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporter: Dan Murphy

G1 Wed., April 11 Los Angeles @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT CBC G2 Fri., April 13 Los Angeles @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT CBC G3 Sun., April 15 Vegas @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT CBC G4 Tues., April 17 Vegas @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT CBC G5* Thurs., April 19 Los Angeles @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT CBC G6* Sat., April 21 Vegas @ Los Angeles, TBD TBD G7* Mon., April 23 Los Angeles @ Vegas, TBD TBD

Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

G1 Thurs., April 12 San Jose @ Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN360 G2 Sat., April 14 San Jose @ Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN360 G3 Mon., April 16 Anaheim @ San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN1 G4 Wed., April 18 Anaheim @ San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN1 G5* Fri., April 20 San Jose @ Anaheim, TBD TBD G6* Sun., April 22 Anaheim @ San Jose, TBD TBD G7* Tues., April 24 San Jose @ Anaheim, TBD TBD

*if necessary

