PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

The past four years – as well as the last two weeks – have been building to this moment. The puck drops on the women’s gold medal hockey game – Canada vs. USA – on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET (8:10 p.m. PT) on CBC and TSN2, following a pre-show that begins at 10:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. PT) and sets up the action. The women’s tournament has featured satisfying wins as well as surprise upsets, and the gold medal match has the potential to make history, as the Canadian women’s team competes for its fifth straight gold and bragging rights over their archrivals the USA.

Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream atcbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.

Programming highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 21:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

12:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final (Men) – Encore

1:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #12 (Men) – join in progress

Canada vs. Denmark

3:15 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal #2 (Men)

5 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: Team Sprint Final (Men and Women)

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Semifinal (Men and Women)

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal #4 (Men)

Canada vs. Finland

9:30 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man (Women) – Encore

10 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Final (Men and Women) – Encore

10:30 a.m. – Figure Skating: Short Program (Women) – Reprise

11 a.m. – Curling: Draw #12 (Women) – Encore

Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

11:30 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man (Women) – Encore

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Figure Skating: Women’s Short Program – Encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

7:30 p.m. – Snowboard: Big Air Final (Women)

9:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (Men)

10:45 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women)

Canada vs. USA

TSN

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #12 (Men) – TSN3

Canada vs. Denmark

12:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #12 (Men) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. Denmark

2:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal #2 (Men) – TSN2

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. TBD

3:15 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal #2 (Men) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. TBD

6:30 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heat #3 & #4 (Women) – TSN4, TSN5

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal #3 (Men) – TSN1, TSN3

Sweden vs. Germany

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal #4 (Men) – TSN2

Canada vs. Finland

8:45 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal #4 (Men) – TSN4, TSN5 – join in progress

Canada vs. Finland

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN2

7 p.m. – TBD – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

7:30 p.m. – Snowboard: Big Air Final (Women) – TSN2

9:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (Men) – TSN2

10 p.m. – Snowboarding: Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying (Men and Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5

10:45 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women) – TSN2

Canada vs. USA

11 p.m. – Snowboarding: Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying (Men and Women) – join in progress – TSN4

12 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. USA

Sportsnet

2:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Game (Women)

Finland vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

5 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: Team Sprint Final

6 a.m. – Curling: Draw #12 (Women

Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

4:30 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal (Men)

11:30 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women) – join in progress – Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific

Canada vs. USA

Sportsnet ONE

2:30 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: Team Sprint Semifinal

5 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: Team Sprint Final

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Semifinal and Final (Men and Women)

8 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Slalom Run #1 (Men)

9:30 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Nordic Combined – Downhill (Women)

11 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (Men)

11:30 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Slalom Run #2 (Men)

Virtual Reality

7:25p.m. – Snowboard: Big Air (Women) @ 7:25 p.m.

11p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women)

7:25p.m. – Snowboard: Big Air (Women) @ 7:25 p.m.

11p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women)

Canada vs. USA

