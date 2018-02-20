PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Canadian bobsleigh star Kaillie Humphries returns to the track seeking a third trip to the top of the podium, following gold medals in women’s two-man bobsleigh at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014. At PyeongChang 2018, Canada has three sleds in the women’s two-man event for the first time ever – piloted by Albertans Humphries, Alysia Rissling and Christine de Bruin. The sliding begins at 6:45 a.m. ET (3:45 a.m. PT) on CBC and Sportsnet One, and also includes the first-ever African bobsleigh team to qualify for an Olympic Winter Games, from Nigeria and piloted by Suen Adigun.

Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.

Programming highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 20:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

12:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Women) – join in progress

Canada vs. China

3:00 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #2 (Men)

Slovakia vs. Norway

5 a.m. – Short Track Speed Skating (Men and Women)

Featuring 1,000m Qualifying (Women), 500m Qualifying (Men), 3,000m Relay Final (Women)

The Canadian women’s 3,000m relay team has never missed the Olympic Winter Games podium, winning one gold, four silver and two bronze medals since short track’s official debut at Albertville 1992. No other country can lay claim to that string of success.

6:45 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heats #1 & #2 (Women)

8:45 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #3 (Men) – join in progress

9:30 a.m. – Nordic Combined: Cross Country Skiing – Encore

10 a.m. – Biathlon: Mixed Relay Final – Encore

10:30 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – Encore

11:15 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heat #2 (Women) – Reprise

11:30 a.m. – Short Track Speed Skating Relay – Encore

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon



Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – Encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

7 p.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heats #1 & #2 (Women) – Encore

8 p.m. – Short Track Speed Skating: 3,000 Relay Final (Women) – Encore

9 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Downhill Final (Women)

10 p.m. – Figure Skating: Short Program (Women) – join in progress

12:30 a.m. Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross (Men) – Encore

TSN

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. China

3 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #2 (Men) – join in progress – TSN2

Slovenia vs. Norway

6 a.m. – Curling: Men – TSN2

Teams TBD

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #3 (Men) – TSN1, TSN3

Switzerland vs. Germany

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #4 (Men) – TSN4, TSN5

Finland vs. Republic of Korea

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

7 p.m. – Curling: Draw #11 (Women) – TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. Great Britain

8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Short Program (Women) – TSN1

10 p.m. – Ice Hockey Quarterfinal #1 (Men) – TSN4, TSN5

Czech Republic vs. TBD

Following a silver for Max Parrot and a bronze for Mark McMorris in slopestyle earlier at PyeongChang 2018, Canada’s powerhouse snowboarders Parrot, McMorris, Séb Toutant and Tyler Nicholson return for the new big air competition.

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #12 (Men) – TSN3

Canada vs. Denmark

12:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #12 (Men) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. Denmark

Sportsnet

4:45 a.m. – Nordic Combined – Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill (Men)

6 a.m. – Biathlon: Mixed Relay Final

7:45 a.m. – Nordic Combined – Cross Country Skiing: Individual (Men)

3:30 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon – Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific

Curling (Women): Canada vs. China – Encore

7:15 p.m. – Snowboarding: Big Air Qualifying (Men) – Sportsnet East

8:45 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Downhill Final (Women) – Sportsnet East

11 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final (Men) – Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario

Sportsnet ONE

4:45 a.m. – Nordic Combined Individual Large Hill (Men)

6:15 a.m. – Biathlon: Mixed Relay Final

7:45 a.m. – Nordic Combined – Cross Country Skiing: Individual (Men)

7:15 p.m. – Snowboarding: Big Air Qualifying (Men)

8:45 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Downhill Final (Women)

11 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final (Men)

Virtual Reality

Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:

8:50 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Downhill Final (Women)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

