PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Ontario figure skater Gabrielle Daleman is on a roll. The 2017 World bronze medallist, 2018 Canadian Champion, and PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist in the Team Figure Skating event looks to make an impression in the women’s free skate program, beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TSN1 and TSN3. Daleman is joined in the event by Alberta/Newfoundland and Labrador’s Kaetlyn Osmond, the 2017 World silver medallist – both skaters are hoping to continue Canada’s magic on ice at these Olympic Winter Games.

Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.

Programming highlights for Thursday, Feb. 22:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

2 a.m. – Alpine Skiing: Slalom Run #2 (Men) – Encore

3 a.m. – Nordic Combined: Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill (Men) – Encore

4 a.m. – Snowboarding: Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying (Men and Women) – Encore

5 a.m. – Short Track Speed Skating (Men and Women)

Featuring 500m Final (Men)

6 a.m. – Curling: Semifinal (Men)

9:15 a.m. – Short Track Speed Skating (Men and Women) – Reprise

10 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women) – Encore

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Women) – Encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

7 p.m. – Short Track Speed Skating (Men and Women) – Encore

10 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Skate (Women) – join in progress

12:15 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross (Women) – join in progress

12:45 a.m. – Alpine Skiing: Nordic Combined: Slalom (Women) – Encore

TSN

5 a.m. – Short Track Speed Skating (Men and Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Featuring 500m Final (Men), 1,000m Final (Women) and 5,000m Relay Final (Men)

6 a.m. – Curling: Semifinal (Men) – TSN2

7:30 a.m. – Curling: Semifinal (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN2

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Skate (Women) – TSN1, TSN3

10 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Skate (Women) – join in progress – TSN4

11 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final (Women) – TSN5

Sportsnet

5 a.m. – Nordic Combined: Team 4 x 5km (Men)

6:15 a.m. – Biathlon: 4 x 6km Relay Final (Women)

4 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Curling: Semifinal (Men) – Encore

