PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Thursday will see Patrick Chan step onto the Olympic Winter Games rink for one of the last times, as he competes in his final men’s short program alongside fellow Canadian Keegan Messing, beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TSN3. As part of Team Canada, Chan earned a gold medal in the team figure skating event over the weekend. Another Canadian looking to return to the podium is speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen, who has already earned a silver medal in the men’s 5,000m at PyeongChang 2018. He skates at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) on Sportsnet in the 10,000m competition – an event in which he is the current World Record-holder.



Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android device s.

Programming highlights for Thursday, Feb. 15:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

12:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Pairs Free Program – Encore

1:45 a.m. – Curling: Draw #3 (Men) – join in progress

Canada vs. Norway



3 a.m. – Snowboarding: Cross Final (Men) – Encore

4 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – join in progress

5 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 10km Free Final (Women) – Encore

6 a.m. – Figure Skating: Pairs Free Program – Reprise

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men)

Canada vs. Switzerland



9:30 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Men) – Encore

Featuring 10km Final



10:30 a.m. – Luge: Team Relay – Encore

11:15 a.m. – Curling: Draw #3 (Men) – Encore

Canada vs. Norway



12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Figure Skating: Pairs Free Program – Encore



5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

7 p.m. – Luge: Team Relay – Encore

7:30 p.m. – Skeleton: Heat #3 (Men)

8:30 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – Encore

Canada vs. Switzerland



9:15 p.m. – Skeleton: Heat #4 (Men)

10:15 p.m. – Snowboarding: Cross Final (Women)

11 p.m. – Figure Skating: Short Program (Men) – join in progress

12:30 a.m. – Curling (Women) – join in progress

Canada vs. Denmark



TSN

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #3 (Men) – TSN1, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. Norway



12:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #3 (Men) – TSN3 – join in progress

Canada vs. Norway



2:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Women) – TSN2

Finland vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia



3 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Norway vs. Sweden



6 a.m. – Curling: Draw #3 (Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

Canada vs. Sweden



6 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Qualifying (Women)

7:15 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – join in progress

Czech Republic vs. Korea



12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Short Program (Men) – TSN3

Patrick Chan steps onto the Olympic Winter Games rink for one of the last times, as he competes in the men’s short program alongside Alberta’s Keegan Messing.



10 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN1, TSN4

USA vs. Slovakia



10:30 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN5 – join in progress

USA vs. Slovakia



12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #4 (Women) – TSN5

Canada vs. Denmark



Sportsnet

1:30 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 10km Free Final (Women)

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Men)

10,000m Final



8 a.m. – Luge: Team Relay

The Canadian team finished 4th at Sochi 2014 – the sport’s Olympic Games debut – but after the Russian doping scandal will be upgraded to bronze.



1 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – Encore

Canada vs. Switzerland



4 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Curling: Draw #3 (Women) – Encore Canada vs. Sweden



Sportsnet ONE

6 a.m. – Biathlon: 20km Individual Final (Men)



8 a.m. – Luge: Team Relay

Sportsnet East and Ontario

Added: Long Track Speed Skating: Final 10,000 (Men) @ 7 p.m. – Reprise

– Reprise Added: Skeleton: Heat #3 (Men) @ 7:30 p.m.

Added: Long Track Speed Skating: Final 10,000 (Men) @ 8:30 p.m. – Reprise

– Reprise Added: Skeleton: Heat #4 (Men) @ 9:15 p.m.

Added: Alpine Skiing: Super G (Men) @ 10 p.m.

Added: Alpine Skiing: Slalom Run #2 (Women) @ 11:15 p.m.

Virtual Reality

Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:

7:30 p.m. – Skeleton (Men)

