PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

The Olympic Winter Games will officially come to an end on Sunday with the Closing Ceremony at 5:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. PT) on CBC and simulcast on CBC News Network, TSN, Sportsnet, and streaming live at cbc.ca/olympics, on the CBC Olympics app and via the CBC Olympics VR app, presented by Samsung. CBC continues the festivities following the Closing Ceremony with Celebration Sunday at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT), presented by Toyota and hosted by Olympic Games Overnight’s Kelly VanderBeek, as she and other members of the CBC broadcast team reflect on the key highlights from PyeongChang 2018. Also on Sunday, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) the figure skating Olympic Games Gala Exhibition sees medal winners take to the ice for a final time in a program that has no rules and all the fun. Two-time gold medallists at PyeongChang 2018, fan favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will skate to the Tragically Hip’s “Long Time Running,” as a tribute to the late Gord Downie.

Before the athletes march into PyeongChang Olympic Stadium for the Closing Ceremony, there will be one last medal to be won. The women’s cross country skiing 30km mass start will air Sunday morning beginning at 1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT) on Sportsnet ONE and at 2 a.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on CBC.

Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.

Programming highlights for Sunday, Feb. 25:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

2 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women) – Delayed

4 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Runs #3 and #4 (Men) – Encore

5:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

8 a.m. – Celebration Sunday

10 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Runs #3 and #4 (Men) – Encore

11 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women) – Encore

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

1 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men) – Encore

o Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany

3:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Olympic Games Gala Exhibition

6 p.m. – Closing Ceremony Pre-Show Primetime Broadcast

7 p.m. – Closing Ceremony Primetime Broadcast

CBC News Network

5:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

TSN

5:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony Pre-Show – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

6 a.m. – Closing Ceremony – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

7 p.m. – Closing Ceremony Primetime Broadcast – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Sportsnet

1:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men) – Encore

o Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany

5:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

Sportsnet ONE

1 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women)

5:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

Virtual Reality

Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:

6 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

