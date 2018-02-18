PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Get ready, sled heads. The inaugural day of bobsleigh action kicks off on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) on TSN2, with the first heats of the two-man competition. Canada has three strong pilots in the men’s events: British Columbia’s Justin Kripps with Ontario’s Jesse Lumsden, Alberta’s Chris Spring with fellow Albertan Neville Wright, and Ontario’s Nick Poloniato with Alberta’s Lascelles Brown. Heating up the ice on Sunday are sizzling Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in the short program, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on CBC, as well as the Canadian women’s hockey team, as they take on either Switzerland or Olympic Athletes from Russia in the semifinal round, at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT) on CBC, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5.



Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympicsand on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android device s.



Programming highlights for Sunday, Feb. 18:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

12:45 a.m. – Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Final (Men) – join in progress

1:45 a.m. – Curling: Draw #7 (Women) – join in progress

Canada vs. Switzerland



3 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – join in progress

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland



5 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 4 x 10 km Relay (Men)

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Qualifying (Men)

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men)

Canada vs. Korea



9:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (Men) – Encore

10:30 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Women) – Encore

500m Final



11:15 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man, Run 1 & 2 (Men) – Encore

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

1 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Curling (Men) – Encore Canada vs. Switzerland



3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Ice Hockey (Men) – Encore Canada vs. Korea



5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

6 p.m. – TBD

7 p.m. – Curling: Draw #8 (Women)

Canada vs. Japan



10 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – join in progress

11 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #1 (Women)

TSN

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #7 (Women) – TSN5

Canada vs. Switzerland



12:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #7 (Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 – join in progress

Canada vs. Switzerland



6 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

6 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heats #1 & #2 (Men) – TSN2

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 – join in progress

Sweden vs. Finland



12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

11 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #1 (Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Sportsnet

1:15 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 4 x 10km Relay (Men)

5:45 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Men and Women)

Team Pursuit Qualifying (Men) and 500m Final (Women)



8 a.m. – Biathlon: 15km Mass Final (Men)

10:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – join in progress

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #9 (Men)

Canada vs. USA



Sportsnet ONE

1:15 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 4 x 10km Relay (Men) – join in progress

5:45 a.m. – Curling: Draw #8 (Men)

Teams TBD



Virtual Reality

Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:

11:40 p.m. ( Feb. 17 ) – Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Run #2 (Men)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

